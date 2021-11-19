Nice Footwear on the Stock Exchange makes a bang: immediately + 60%

It is a debut with stratospheric figures, the one made yesterday in Piazza Affari for the title of “Nice Footwear”, the young company from Vicenza specialized in the development, production and marketing of sneakers both with its own brands, both under license and for third parties. At its debut yesterday on the Euronext Growth Milan market (formerly Aim: it deals only with ordinary shares and is organized for professional investors who have greater analytical skills), the Nice Footwear stock had a value per share set at 10 euros on the eve. But he opened trading starting immediately from 13.5 euros per share, almost always traveled around + 40% (to take into account that the stock market yesterday had a negative day, closing at -0.59%) and saw a a real exploit at the end of the day, jumping in the last hour of trading from € 14.8 to as much as 16: it is an increase of + 60% in a single day. A start with a bang for the company led by CEO Bruno Conterno which aims to become a pole for sneakers in Italy.

More value With the shares at the placement price of 10 euros, Nice Footwear – reports TeleBorsa – «would have obtained a capitalization of 20 million euros (about 20.5 million if the Greenshoe option was fully exercised). The company had closed the book-building in advance, after having received orders for a value higher than the maximum total value of the offer ». Always in the cowardice phase, the experts had pointed out that the Nice Footwear placement phase “raised 5 million euros, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option” (this is the right granted to the global coordinator to assign a quantity of shares higher than the one being offered, with the aim of stabilizing the price). The free float at the time of admission is 25% and the market capitalization at the IPO is 20 million. The exploit has arrived: “The value of the first day in Piazza Affari was 3,961 million euros, the contracts concluded 645 and the shares changed hands 285,300”. The Vicenza-based Nice Footwear, again reports the Stock Exchange, marked the thirtieth admission since the beginning of the year on the Piazza Affari market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises “and brings the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan (formerly Aim Italia) to 161” .

Historic passage Obviously the satisfaction for the company, which arrived in force yesterday morning in Piazza Affari to celebrate the start of the listing. «Today is a historic day for Nice Footwear. The first day of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth Milan marks the beginning of a new path and extraordinary opportunities for the group – the ceo Bruno Conterno reiterated in a press release -. The listing represents a strategic tool to implement our business model and support growth through some acquisitions. Our goal is to create an Italian pole of excellence in the design and production of sneakers “Made in the Riviera del Brenta” and, to succeed in this evolution of the artisan process, the resources of the Ipo will be precious as they will allow us to contaminate craftsmanship. with technology, digitization and sustainability, peculiarities that have always distinguished Nice Footwear. In recent weeks, talking about what we have done and where we intend to go, we have met strongly interested people who have shown great appreciation for the company and I am proud of it. We live in an era that is both challenging and exciting for our industry, with more rapid changes than at any other time in history. If we have come this far it is thanks to the work and passion of the whole Nice Footwear team, of all the partners and advisors who have accompanied us on this path and of the investors who believe in our project. We want to achieve new and important results in the coming years, to create value for all our stakeholders “.