Nice game and courage, Fiorentina-Sassuolo spot against the resultatisti. Vlahovic overwhelming, then argues with Italian | First page

Ode to the game of football, a beautiful and elusive mystery. Thunderous applause to Fiorentina and Sassuolo who drew (2-2) a thrilling and uncertain match until the last roll of the ball. Nice game and courage, technique and very valuable high notes on the parts of the two goalkeepersthe. What more could you want in times of exasperated tactics and various gaboles studied by the technicians resulting in order not to let the opponent play and to dismiss the utilitarianism of begged for superior cunning?

So glasses raised at the address of the two coaches, Italian and Dionisi, grand masters of nouvelle vague of emerging Italian technicians, indeed already beautiful that emerged. They decide whether to fill them, their respective glasses, with champagne or fruit juice. Half full or half empty those glasses? From the point of view of Italian, to me his is half full. At half-time Fiorentina were two goals down (Scamacca and Frattesi), put in check by a cunning and cynical Sassuolo. Viola gasped, foaming anger at the many wasted opportunities to equalize (the sensational one by Bonaventura, penalty in motion kicked over the bar) or canceled by the acrobatic Councils (in Callejon and twice in Milenkovic). The last half hour was poor Fiorentina played outnumbered, expelled for double yellow Biraghi, guilty of two elbows in the face (venial the second, evident the first) against Berardi. Sassuolo also played 10 men in the last 5 minutes (that of recovery) with Henrique limping in the middle of the field due to a calf strain. The referee Serra at the start whistled very little in a smooth and very correct match, suddenly bruschito after the doubling of Sassuolo-Otto yellow cards (five in the space of as many minutes between 9 ‘and 13’ of the second half) and the double yellow to Biraghi on 23 ‘. He got all the important decisions right, always close to the action, communicating with the players but not too confident and self-confident. The jeremiads of the two coaches will not touch him. For me it is promoted.

Half empty at the end of the match the flute of the Sassuolo technician who threw the excellent first half to the wind playing almost the entire shot with disconcerting shyness, under the angry thrusts of Fiorentina, who returned to the field emaciated for a double disadvantage that frankly did not deserve. He quickly climbed it up with vigor, however, favored by the submissiveness of a suddenly catatonic Sassuolo, crushed in his own penalty area for the entire initial quarter of an hour of the second portion of the game. In that period of time, in fact, the Viola with Duncan and Saponara in the field for the inconsistent Maleh and the suffering Callejon, got into fifth gear and with a pounding pressing broke through the first time with Vlahovic, freed at the central shot from a mess in hallway from which Torreira had extracted the assist for the center forward: goals number 16 in the league and 33 in the calendar year, equaled the record of Cristiano Ronaldo. In the second circumstance it is Torreira who stamps the 2-2 by welcoming a ball soiled by two rebounds on the shots of Bonaventura and Vlahovic.

Sassuolo in just a quarter of an hour of play squandered the advantage gained in the first half, played hide and seek with Viola, attracting the light cavalry of Italian, who in the frenzy to impose his game, had raised the defense to the such that Milenkovic and Quarta often acted as adjunct medians. Dionisi had understood the trick and had instructed Scamacca to circumvent the defiant purple Maginot using the diversions of Raspadori, ready to support him in the disturbing actions carried out to the two central opponents in the construction of the viola game. The mechanism had translated into constant alarms for Fiorentina, forced to pay for the offensive momentum of Bonaventura, Maleh (the boy, replaced at the start of recovery by Saponara in turn pulled away in the final for Amrabat) and fatally had arrived the neroverde goal: Frattesi from the left to Scamacca, control and cross blow with the right and balloon in the corner. Milenkovic and Quarta late in closing on the tip – Five minutes and the game was successful again. One-two between Scamacca and Raspadori, a delightful touch inside the little striker and Frattesi like a hawk quick to kick through Terracciano.

Script flipped in the second half. Fiorentina at full strength, Sassuolo holed up around Consiglio, protagonist of three decisive interventions in the first half. After the goals from Vlahovic and Torreira, the game is increasingly naughty, hints of brawl well sedated by Serra. The third match, the one that ended 0-0, begins with Biraghi’s expulsion (23 ‘), flavored with the mayonnaise of now customary changes. Duncan left back in the 4-3-2 emergency decided by Italian, Sassuolo re-emerged from the waters of forced tranquility and last leap to the heart at the act (43 ‘) of replacing Vlahovic with Igor, logical in the given circumstances. But go and explain to the Serbian striker who leaves the field as a sacrament camallo and does not find calm even in the embrace, for the benefit of TV. photographers and public, in which Italian holds him. Yet, blessed boy, there is still something to celebrate, right?

THE TABLE

Fiorentina 2-2 Sassuolo (first half 0-2)

Markers: 32 ‘pt Scamacca, 37’ pt Frattesi (S), 6 ‘st Vlahovic (F), 16’ st Torreira (F)

Assist: 32 ‘pt Frattesi (S), 37’ pt Raspadori (S), 6 ‘st Torreira (F)

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura (32 ‘st Amrabat), Torreira, Maleh (1’ st Duncan); Callejon (1 ‘st Saponara, 32’ st Terzic), Vlahovic (42 ‘st Igor), Gonzalez. All. Italian.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan (32 ‘st Muldur), Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi (32 ‘st Harroui), Lopez, Traoré (12’ st Henrique); Berardi, Scamacca (21 ‘st Defrel), Raspadori (21’ st Boga). Herds Dionisi.

Referee: Serra of Turin.

Ammonites: 27 ‘pt Toljan (S), 44’ Biraghi (F), 9 ‘st Chiriches (S), 11’ st Traoré (S), 13 ‘st Quarta (F), 14’ st Scamacca (S), 26 ‘ st Frattesi (S)

Expelled: 23 ‘st Biraghi (F).