Sports

nice gesture between the two at the end of the race

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee37 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Lorenzo InsigneLorenzo Insigne

Yesterday the coach let Insigne rest who did not play at the Arechi stadium.

There was no misunderstanding between Spalletti and Insigne at the Arechi stadium. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport clarifies the situation by also recounting a nice gesture that occurred at the triple final whistle between the captain and Luciano Spalletti. In short, yesterday’s exclusion was for precautionary purposes only. There were no other reasons.

Salernitana-Napoli no misunderstanding Spalletti Insigne

“In the end Spalletti rejoices with great enthusiasm, this victory is very important and he also dedicates it to his son Samuele, who came from Milan to see his father’s Napoli. And complimenting his boys, Luciano runs into the middle of the field to embrace Insigne and so if there was a misunderstanding that is the moment when we turn the page.. Because the team comes first. “

Spalletti Insigne
Spalletti and Insigne

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements
Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee37 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie A: Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, Zielinski gives the derby to Spalletti | News

13 hours ago

so it’s a mockery “

3 hours ago

Cagliari, Joao Pedro: “Eighth year here. Me in front of Neymar? What a pride!”

July 16, 2021

The strange case of Pobega: Milan can risk a Locatelli-Pessina bis. For 12 million

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button