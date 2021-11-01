nice gesture between the two at the end of the race

There was no misunderstanding between Spalletti and Insigne at the Arechi stadium. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport clarifies the situation by also recounting a nice gesture that occurred at the triple final whistle between the captain and Luciano Spalletti. In short, yesterday’s exclusion was for precautionary purposes only. There were no other reasons.

Salernitana-Napoli no misunderstanding Spalletti Insigne

“In the end Spalletti rejoices with great enthusiasm, this victory is very important and he also dedicates it to his son Samuele, who came from Milan to see his father’s Napoli. And complimenting his boys, Luciano runs into the middle of the field to embrace Insigne and so if there was a misunderstanding that is the moment when we turn the page.. Because the team comes first. “