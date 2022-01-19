Nice idea the annual plans for Youtube and Music Premium introduced by Google!

In the past few weeks, Google quietly introduced an annual subscription plan for Youtube Music And Youtube Premium. Who would sign a new one these days subscription, you would be faced with the option of a plan annual, plus the monthly plan and free trial.
As for Youtube Premium, the annual plan provides for an expense of $ 107.99, with savings compared to the monthly plan of almost $ 36 per year, while for Youtube Music Premium, the cost of the annual plan would amount to $ 89.99, with an annual saving of approx $ 30 per year. Not bad really, but those who want to take advantage of the new plan and currently have a monthly plan, however, should unsubscribe and re-subscribe.
Floors annual they are definitely a nice one savings, especially for this type of service that one uses continuously and hardly leaves after a short time. The catch? In Italy it is not provided this possibility, the only countries where you can take advantage of the new option are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Thailand, India and Japan. The other sour note is that this appears to be just a promotion with expiration to very short term, in fact only available until January 23. Too bad, let’s hope Google re-proposes the experiment to an audience wider of users.