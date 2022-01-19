Nice idea the annual plans for Youtube and Music Premium introduced by Google!

In the past few weeks, Google quietly introduced an annual subscription plan for Youtube Music And Youtube Premium. Who would sign a new one these days subscription, you would be faced with the option of a plan annual, plus the monthly plan and free trial.

As for Youtube Premium, the annual plan provides for an expense of $ 107.99, with savings compared to the monthly plan of almost $ 36 per year, while for Youtube Music Premium, the cost of the annual plan would amount to $ 89.99, with an annual saving of approx $ 30 per year. Not bad really, but those who want to take advantage of the new plan and currently have a monthly plan, however, should unsubscribe and re-subscribe.