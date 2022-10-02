Nice: Lionel Messi, the return of the “GOAT”?

It has not escaped the clever little internet. As Lionel Messi rushed in to take his free kick on the half-hour mark, billboards posted behind Kasper Schmeichel’s goal displayed the word GOAT. From the name of one of PSG’s sponsors, which is also a well-known acronym in the world of sport: “Greatest Of All Time”. The best of all time. Half a second later, the ball gently caressed the Nice nets without the Danish goalkeeper having had a say in the matter. Like many before him, he contented himself with turning his head to accompany the masterpiece. “I saw it from behind, says Marquinhos in the mixed zone. I saw the ball pass, and the keeper didn’t even move. This is exceptional. »

As far as we are concerned, we can say that we were there, that we saw Messi score a free kick from the stadium, and that it was beautiful. There is a ruthless elegance to the ball’s curved trajectory, a bit like Roger Federer’s winning forehand. And such a delightful anachronism. Messi’s free-kicks are those of Maradona, Platini, Zico, as opposed to modern gunners Juninho and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinian refused to enter the era of the ballistic missile, no doubt for physical reasons and because power never really interested him anyway. Except possibly that of its supports.

“He is well in his head, he is happy”

Lionel Messi’s legs, let’s talk about it. Ok, there is always, at some point in the match, a Mario Lemina to catch up with him with long strides and give him a mover’s shoulder, as if to say “you’re very nice with your acceleration, but you’ve 35 years old, old man”. Nevertheless, in the first period, there were not many people to steal the ball from this guy who had just returned from the United States.

Too lively, too close to the ball with his legendary Super Glue ball control, too smart, too: on his first ball, he eliminated in one control and blindly two Niçois who came to press him in the back before launching Hakimi in depth . The ultimate vista. As for Melvin Bard, he still has to wonder what happened to him in the first half. The Nice side literally found himself on his ass against the multiple Ballon d’Or, but you almost have to see it as an honor. We do not witness the rebirth of a god every day.

While we go into raptures, Christophe Galtier rubs his hands.

“I’m incredibly lucky to see him every morning in training,” said the Parisian coach after the game. He is well in his head, very happy. He animates the game and is very generous. He used to score a lot of goals but last season he had extenuating circumstances. There, he regains a taste for scoring. »

Dropping your post subscription helps. Leo Messi has already scored five goals in Ligue 1, just one less than the previous year.

Messi back at the top level

Can we dream of seeing the best version of the Argentinian again this season? Galtier does not exclude any hypothesis, and goes even further. “He has prepared well, the relationship he has with his partners in training sessions suggests that he is happy and when he is happy, he is performing and regaining the standards he had throughout. throughout his career. Can he become the best player in the world again? Yes. Its current momentum leads to optimism. Five goals in three games, even though there are Jamaica and Honduras among the casualties, that’s pretty good. What if the GOAT signs were just a harbinger of the miracle to come?