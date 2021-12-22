“Nice reaction, a choice had to be made about Godin and Caceres”

The rossoblù coach spoke on the sidelines of the 2-0 defeat against Juventus

REACTION. “Today I saw what I saw before the two 4-0 that hurt us. I saw a team that reacted well today, knowing who we were up against and we almost equalized it ”. Like this Walter Mazzarri expresses satisfaction with Cagliari’s reaction after the two heavy defeats against Inter and Udinese. “We did some ingenuity, even though we weren’t lucky. The way we were playing, we could also have thought of winning “.

LOCKER ROOM. “Response to the affair of Godin And Caceres? The players on the field must give it. My staff and I are in Asseminello from 9 to 7 in the evening. We all have to take our responsibilities and it is everyone’s fault. But when you arrive as in the last game, choices have to be made “.

BELIEVE. “The players have to be involved and have the characteristics for the manager’s game. When players prepare their matches well during the week, there should be no dragging, but everyone needs to know what to do. Joao Pedro is a leader, is a driver, is convinced and has espoused the cause of his coach. I want everyone to be convinced and on Sunday they need to know what to do. Those who will be with me will have to marry my football to the letter, then I believe that the club will do something and I am optimistic “.