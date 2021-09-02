Nice to feel strong for the first time in life

Natalie Portman sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about her comeback in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, from the set of which a first look at Christian Bale’s villain Gorr recently leaked.

As has been widely anticipated, Jane Foster will assume the identity of Mighty Thor, which clearly forced Natalie Portman to a totally different preparation for this role compared to previous films in the saga. The actress admitted that it was “really funny“working on this new version of the character, describing the experience as” very physical “.

“It was really fun“said Natalie Portman.”I worked with a personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before shooting, and then of course for the duration of the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and drank a lot of protein shakes – heavyweight training, which I want to specify because I’ve never done this before. Not just muscle mass, however, but also a lot of work on both agility and strength“. Asked how physical transformation shaped his work on screen, the Marvel actress explained that it helped her get into character, saying, “It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I moved on screen. You walk differently, you feel different. I mean, it was so good to feel strong for the first time in my life!“.

A few days ago the director and screenwriter of the film Taika Waititi explained that Thor: Love & Thunder will be a full-blown love story. The release date is set for May 6, 2022.