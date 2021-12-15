“Nice win against a tough team, Daniels is gaining confidence”

Thus Ettore Messina commented on the clear success against Panathinaikos (transcription by RealOlimpiaMilano): “Congratulations to the team, they played hard and got a good victory, against a team that is usually difficult for us. Last year we had lost twice, a team with physical size and you eliminate the internal game with the zone defense ”.

The analysis of the match: “It took us 20 minutes to adapt, in the second half our defensive aggression rose in tone and also in attack we improved the ball circulation. Hall a second half at a high level, but many lent a hand. Now we are preparing for Thursday’s match ”.

More satisfied for the defense or for a greater circulation: “Do ‘for acquired a certain defensive level, even if it is not obvious, but we had a greater fluidity and this is important”.

The growth of Daniels: “It seems to me that he is putting a different level of physicality and habit of contact, he is gaining a bit of confidence. He has always been a shooter, but he is doing many other small things. He still doesn’t have the pace of the match, after a few minutes he asked for a change. I’m sure he can improve and give us an important hand ”.