Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lieutenant Uhura, has died

By @Alvy — July 31, 2022

It is with great sadness that the news of the death of Nichelle Nichols (1932-2022), the actress who played the Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series. According to his son in a note, Nicholls died of natural causes at the age of 89 while he was in his house.

Nichols’s career is undoubtedly linked to that of star trek, where he participated both in the original series in the 60s and in all the movies starring the classic actors from the 70s onwards. She also lent her voice to the animated series and countless video games and fan-shot episodes. In addition to all that, she also had a role in some episodes of the series Heroes. And of course she was a regular at the conventions trekkerswhere everyone appreciated his good nature and kindness.

Your work in star trek was especially relevant being one of the first times an African-American actress played an unconventional and unstereotyped role: as a communications officer on the bridge of a starship and no less than the rank of lieutenant. Although in many episodes he limited himself to saying that “The frequencies are open, captain”, in others he participated in the exploration teams, sang or faced some other alien. The role of her was reinterpreted by Zoe Saldana in the films of the reboot and by Celia Rose Gooding in the recent Star Trek: Strange New Worldsraising several points its relevance in the ship.

It was precisely that residue that she left in many African-American girls, adolescents and women that allowed her to inspire other people to pursue their dreams. So much so that there are those who consider that his role was almost more relevant off screen that while he was active. It is said that a conversation with Martin Luther King caused him to reconsider his decision to leave the series after the first season because of the incredible dignity with which he played his role and the great cultural significance that Star Trek could have in the future. Luckily for everyone, he stayed there.

Another of his most outstanding collaborations was with the POT, where in the 1970s she participated in campaigns to recruit women and astronauts from ethnic minorities. In a recent tribute to her, many astronauts and engineers remembered how the mere fact of seeing her in star trek (or accompany their mothers watching the series, depending on the generation) brought them closer to a exemplary figure able to answer the famous “What do you want to do for a living when you grow up?”

Another of Nicholls’s anecdotes is that it has always been said that he starred in the first interracial kiss on television, something that although we cannot definitively grant it because we are very picky eater and we know there were others before, we overlook today. By the way, Nicholls’ full name in Star Trek was Nyota Uhura; “Uhura” in Swahili, an African language, means “freedom.” As we know from the episodes themselves, he was fluent in 37 languages ​​(including Klingon) shortly after leaving Starfleet Academy.

Its light, like the ancient galaxies we see now for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and be inspired by.

– Kyle Johnson, son of Nichelle Nichols

Goodbye, Lieutenant Uhura! We keep the frequencies open.

Bonuses:

This is the magnificent segment that ComedyCentral dedicated years ago to the figure of Nichele Nichols as a tribute, with a lot of her most popular anecdotes and a perfect production.