Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura, dies at 89

Nichelle Nicholswho made history and earned the admiration of Martin Luther King Jr. for her portrayal of the communications officer Lieutenant Uhura in star trek, has died. She was 89 years old.

Nichols, who before sang and danced as a performer in the Duke Ellington orchestradied on Saturday night due to natural causesas posted by his son, Kyle Johnson, on his official Facebook page on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

What did Nichelle Nichols die of?

“I am sorry to inform you that a great light in the sky no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Yet its light, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and be inspired by,” Johnson wrote.

“His was a life well lived and as such a model for all of us. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and tolerance as we grieve your loss until we can recover enough to continue speaking. Your services will be for family members and closest friends and we ask that you respect their privacy and ours, “he added in the text.

Who was Nichelle Nichols?

born as Grace Nichols On December 28, 1932, in the Chicago suburb of Robbins, Illinois, she studied dance at the Chicago Ballet Academy. As a teenager, she toured as a dancer with Ellington and Lionel Hampton, then sang for the first time with Ellington’s band when a performer took ill at the last minute.

Danced with Sammy Davis Jr. in Porgy and Bess (1959), was a dice player in James Garner’s Mister Buddwing (1966), and played the foul-mouthed boss of a prostitution ring who endangers Isaac Hayes in Truck Turners (1974). In 1968, she recorded an album, down to earth.

Nichelle Nichols she played a person of authority on television at a time when most women of African descent played servants.

the creator of star trekGene Roddenberry cast her in the role of Uhura after she guest-starred as the fiancée of a racially-victimized Marine in a 1964 episode of another NBC series he created, The Lieutenantset at Camp Pendleton.

In the 2010 documentary Trek NationNichols said that he informed Roddenberry midway through the first season of 1966-67 Star Trek that he wanted to leave the series and return to musical theater, which he called “his first love.” However, a chance encounter with King at an NAACP fundraiser caused Nichols to stay.

Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, is well known as a trailblazer and role model for being one of the first African-American actresses to star in a major television series.

He reprized the role in all six Star Trek films from 1979 to 1991.in animated series and several video games and in an episode of Futurama from 2002. In the two recent Star Trek movies directed by JJ Abrams, Uhura is played by Zoe Saldana.

In the original episode of Star Trek “Plato’s Stepchildren”, which first aired in November 1968, Uhura and Captain Kirk (William Shatner) shared an interracial kiss. (They couldn’t help it; according to the plot, the aliens forced them to do it.)

When NBC executives learned of the kiss during production, they feared that broadcasters in the Southern states would not air the episode, so they ordered another version of the scene to be filmed. But Nichols and Shatner purposely messed up all the extra takes.

“Finally, those in charge relented: ‘To hell with that. Let’s get on with the kiss,'” Nichols wrote in his 1994 book, Beyond Uhura: Star Trek and Other Memories. “I guess they thought we were going to be canceled in a few months anyway. And so the kiss stuck.”

What did Nichelle Nichols do at NASA?

In the mid-1970s, after Nichols criticized NASA in a speech for not reaching out to women and minorities, the organization asked her to serve as a recruiter.

“I went everywhere,” he said. “I went to universities that had strong science and engineering programs. I was invited to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), where no civilian had ever gone before. By the end of the hire, NASA had a lot of highly qualified people. They hired six women, three African-American men… it was a very satisfying achievement for me“.

Among those introduced to NASA by Nichols were Sally Ride, Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, and Ellison Onizuka. A documentary about his efforts, Woman in Motionpremiered in 2018.

Nichols appeared as the grandmother of avenging angel Monica Dawson (Dana Davis), who has the power to mimic any physical movement she witnesses, on the NBC series Heroes. Her most recent film appearances were in Snow Dogs (2002), Are We There Yet? (2005) and This Bitter Earth (2012).

Among the survivors is his son, Johnson, who starred in the Gordon Parks film The Learning Tree (1969). Los Angeles Timess reported in August 2021 that he was at the center of a guardianship battle for his mother.