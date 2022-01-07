Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together
The actor and his wife, who are 31 years apart, are pregnant. The couple moved in February 2021 after a year of engagement
Nicolas Cage, pseudonym of Nicolas Kim Coppola, and fifth wife Riko Shibata revealed that they are expecting a baby. He will be the third child of the Hollywood star after Weston Coppola, 31, born of a relationship with model Christina Fulton and Ka-El Coppola, 16, by his ex-wife Alice Kim.
Nicolas Cage, new son on the way
deepening
Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time: who is Riko Shibata
“Parents-to-be are elated!“said the actor’s rep. Nicolas Cage, 58, married Riko, 27, on February 16, 2021. A” very intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, “according to a representative of the actor. The date was chosen because it was special for Cage as it was the birthday of his father, August Coppola. “It is true and we are very happy“revealed the same star in a statement at the time released to People. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, in 2020, through mutual friends. The actor was there to shoot the film” Prisoners of the Ghostland “. The two did theirs official debut in July 2021 at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig. They then appeared on the cover of Flaunt magazine in October 2021. The following month they walked the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year 2021 party in West Hollywood, California. Nicolas Cage announced the engagement on his brother Marc Coppola’s radio show in 2020, after Riko had just visited New York with him. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months,” he said. “We are really happy together and we’re really excited to spend time together, so I finally said ‘Look, I want to marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime. “Nicolas Cage has been moved five times: in 1995 with Patricia Arquette, with whom he starred in 1999 in Beyond Life and from whom he divorced in 2000. In 2002 with Lisa Marie Presley, a marriage lasted a month and a half. In 2004, two months after the official divorce from Presley, he married the Asian maid Alice Kim, with whom he had his second child, Kal-el and from whom he separated in January 2016. In 2019 he married makeup artist Erika Koike, however, asking for the wedding to be canceled just four days later. Riko Shibata is therefore the fifth wife of the actor.
Nicolas Cage: “Don’t call me an actor”
deepening
Butcher’s Crossing, new look for Nicolas Cage: PHOTOS
During Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, Nicolas Cage explained why he doesn’t prefer to be called an actor. “For me the word actor leads one to think, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar.’ At the risk of sounding a bitch or pretentious, I prefer the word ‘interpreter’, because it implies that you are opening your heart or imagination, dreams or memories, that you are giving life to something to communicate with the public ”. Also at Variety, Nicolas Cage also revealed that he had felt sidelined by the film industry in the past. “After a couple of flops, I realized that I was marginalized by the Studios and that they would never call me back. I always knew that I needed a young director who would remember some of my films, think I fit his script and rediscover me. That’s why it’s not just Michael. For me it is the Archangel Michael. All this would not have happened if he had not had an open mind and had not said to me: ‘Come with me’ ”. The reference is to Michael Sarnoski, director of Pig, in which Cage plays a truffle hunter whose truffle pig has been stolen.