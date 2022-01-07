Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together

Nicolas Cage, new son on the way

“Parents-to-be are elated!“said the actor’s rep. Nicolas Cage, 58, married Riko, 27, on February 16, 2021. A” very intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, “according to a representative of the actor. The date was chosen because it was special for Cage as it was the birthday of his father, August Coppola. “It is true and we are very happy“revealed the same star in a statement at the time released to People. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, in 2020, through mutual friends. The actor was there to shoot the film” Prisoners of the Ghostland “. The two did theirs official debut in July 2021 at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig. They then appeared on the cover of Flaunt magazine in October 2021. The following month they walked the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year 2021 party in West Hollywood, California. Nicolas Cage announced the engagement on his brother Marc Coppola’s radio show in 2020, after Riko had just visited New York with him. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months,” he said. “We are really happy together and we’re really excited to spend time together, so I finally said ‘Look, I want to marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime. “Nicolas Cage has been moved five times: in 1995 with Patricia Arquette, with whom he starred in 1999 in Beyond Life and from whom he divorced in 2000. In 2002 with Lisa Marie Presley, a marriage lasted a month and a half. In 2004, two months after the official divorce from Presley, he married the Asian maid Alice Kim, with whom he had his second child, Kal-el and from whom he separated in January 2016. In 2019 he married makeup artist Erika Koike, however, asking for the wedding to be canceled just four days later. Riko Shibata is therefore the fifth wife of the actor.