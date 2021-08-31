Nicholas Cage butchers puppets, a film inspired by Five Night at Freddy

Five Night at Freddy in an unreleased film? Nicholas Cage, in a game-inspired film, is ready to slaughter puppets

Many are those who have already seen the new trailer starring the great and inimitable Nicolas Cage. We are talking about the clip dedicated to Willy’s Wonderland, a new horror film made with a very low budget. The film seems to take a lot of inspiration from Five Nights at Freddy, given the similarity of the puppets present. Fans of the actor know by now how much this can offer the best even in films with very low resources.

The last production in which Nicolas Cage participates, therefore, takes the name of Willy’s Wonderland. This is a horror movie whose trailer has recently been shared. The feature was directed by Kevin Lewis and is based on a script by GO Parsons. Within the cast we see some faces of a certain level including Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz and Chris Warner. Also Beth Grant could not be missing, an actress already known for her roles in Speed, Donnie Darko and Not a Country for Old Men.

Five Night at Freddy and Nicholas Cage meet in a movie

In the latter, somewhat bizarre film, Nicolas Cage plays the role of a mysterious character who reaches a remote city aboard his Jeep. Here he will be offered a rather simple job at first by the owner of Willy’s Wonderland. He will have to clean up his theme park abandoned for years, inside which there are numerous puppets that come to life at night. The plot of this feature closely follows the style of Five Nights at Freddy.

For the latter it seems that the Blumhouse is already engaged in development of a dedicated feature film. The film in question, starring Nicolas Cage, is available for viewing from 12 February. All this only and exclusively On Demand and will be distributed by the Screen Media.