Nicholas Cage had his mausoleum built in a pyramid

We thought that the time in 2007 when he bought the most haunted house in America for the sole purpose of writing a horror novel, Nicholas Cage had surpassed them all. Or when on set he had held a poisonous snake in his hand to calm down, or when he had mushrooms with his cat. Always a very eccentric character, it has now been discovered that in 2010 he bought a tomb in a New Orleans cemetery where he had a mausoleum built inside a very high pyramid.

He announced it Atlas Obscura, the site that deals with making known the strangest places in the world. Like this. The choice of location, New Orleans, is already bizarre in itself: the actor, in fact, was born and has always lived in California. He had bought a chapel in the capital of Louisiana which was later confiscated from him by the American tax authorities. Marie Laveau, the famous nineteenth-century voodoo queen, is also buried in the same St. Louis Cemetery. The pyramid, a block of stone, is something like 3 meters high, and bears the Latin engraving “Omnia Ab Uno”, from all one. From this sentence the site indulges in ruminations on the meaning, wondering if it is a tribute to the Illuminati sect. Or again, “for the ancient portraits that have been found and which bear an unequal resemblance to Cage, those who believe in the paranormal think that the pyramid is the place where Cage will regenerate in an immortal version”. Already Cher had revealed in an interview that Cage once asked her if she was a witch: “he liked those things.”