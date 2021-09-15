Nicholas Cage in a violent movie and ..

Just for vengeance it is “a film undecided on the path to take and uncertain in its success”. Gabriele Niola actually rejects him on MyMovies giving him two stars out of the five available: “Divided into two parts for the purposes, the film begins with the idea of ​​walking in the furrow of one of the most traditional genres of American cinema, the one with the ‘common man ready for extraordinary things when his normality is affected by contact with crime and violence, but soon the film begins to abandon this path and in the second part the investigation of a professor’s descent into violence is left aside. In its place emerges the theme of total control and panic from the realization of the classic cinematic dystopia ”. Only for revenge airs on Rete 4, click here for the video of the trailer. Click here to watch the movie live on MediasetPlay.

According to critics one of the worst films 2011-2012

Just for vengeance it was considered by the specialized critics as one of the worst films of the 2001-2012 season. As evidence of this, actor Nicolas Cage, who plays the protagonist of the film, received a nomination for the 2012 Razzie Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role. However, Nicolas Cage was unable to take the award home. The film was also a flop from the point of view of the public. In fact, the budget used to shoot and distribute it was around 31 million dollars. The total revenue, however, was only half that, about $ 14 million.

Just for revenge on Rete4

Just for vengeance will be passed on today, 4th of July, in the early evening, starting from 21:20 on Network 4. This film belongs to the thriller and action genres and debuted in cinemas all over the world during the year 2011. The director of this film is Roger Donaldson while the screenplay was written by Robert Tannen. Within the cast of the film there are several actors of international caliber such as Guy Pearce, Nicolas Cage, January Jones, Xander Berkeley, Harold Perrineau and Jennifer Carpenter. The music for the film was made by J. Peter Robinson while the photography for this production was fine-tuned by David Tattersall.

Just for revenge, the Plot of the film

We read the plot from Just for vengeance. Will Gerard is a mild-mannered literature teacher. Will lives his life as an ordinary man and seems to play a classic quiet routine that doesn’t bring him new emotions. One day, however, his whole balance is shattered by a shocking event.

In fact, out of nowhere his wife Laura is attacked and raped. Will finds out what happened and is shocked at first, not knowing what he has to do to move forward. At the hospital, Will receives a visit from Simon, a shady man with a troubled past. The latter confesses to the professor that he knows who did such an ignoble act and can kill him in 24 hours.

However, he wants to know if Will is willing to do some work for him and his friends, so as to make sure the culprit is killed and gets the punishment he deserves. At that point Will will accept doing some jobs unthinkable until recently. Man will come to do things he never thought he would do in his life. However, he will unleash a number of situations that will also put his life at risk and which could have negative implications for him and his loved ones. In any case, the man acts only for revenge and nothing will stop his desire for redemption.

Video, the trailer for the movie “Just for revenge”

