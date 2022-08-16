Nicholas Evans, author of The Man Who Whispered Horses, dies

Evans began his professional career with letters in the late 1970s as a journalist for the newspaper Evening Chronicle in the town of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, from where he later made the leap to television. In this medium he specialized in US politics and foreign affairs in general, which led him to cover the war in Lebanon just before debuting in fiction with The man who whispered to the horses.

His experience in Beirut and in international politics also served him well in writing his latest work, The man who wanted to be bravein which he addressed family secrets and the “effects of war and the human cost,” as Evans himself explained in an interview with Efe in 2011.



