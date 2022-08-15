Nicholas Evans, author of The Man Who Whispered Horses, has died

London, Aug 15 British writer Nicholas Evans, author of the bestselling “The Man Who Whispered Horses”, has died at the age of 72 after suffering a heart attack, his representative agency announced on Monday.

A statement released today said that Evans, also recognized for his work as a journalist and television writer, “died suddenly” last Tuesday from heart failure.

Born in Bromsgrove, in the English county of Worcestershire, he rose to fame in 1995 with the novel “The Man Who Whispered Horses”, a work with which he topped the top of the sales charts both in the United States and in the United Kingdom.

The success of this book led the American actor Robert Redford to direct a film of the same name in 1998, in which he himself starred alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Scarlett Johansson and Sam Neill.

This novel was followed by “Land of Wolves” (1998), “Through the Fire” (1999), “When the Abyss Separates” (2005) and “The Man Who Wanted to Be Brave” (2010).

Evans began his professional career with letters in the 1970s as a journalist for the Evening Chronicle newspaper in the town of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, from where he later made the leap to television.

In this medium he specialized in US politics and foreign affairs in general, which led him to cover the war in Lebanon just before debuting in fiction with “The man who whispered to the horses”.

His experience in Beirut and in international politics also helped him to write his latest work, “The Man Who Wanted to Be Brave”, in which he dealt with family secrets and the “effects of war and the human cost”, as explained by the Evans himself in an interview with Efe in 2011.

Evans took several years to finish this book because in 2008 he was poisoned by the ingestion of poisonous mushrooms that he had collected with his wife, singer-songwriter Charlotte Gordon Cumming, and his brother-in-law, Alastair, at his country residence in Scotland.

The author explained that they had eaten the mushrooms at night but began to feel unwell the next morning and realized immediately that they had eaten poisonous mushrooms.

Evans and his wife were about to die, but the writer received a kidney transplant in 2011. EFE

