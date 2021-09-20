Nicholas Hoult in the cast of Renfield’s film

Nicholas Hoult has been cast for the role of Renfield in a new monster movie from Universal focusing on Count Dracula’s minion.

Sources tell Deadline that Hoult is on board to star in Renfield, the latest film from The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay.

The screenplay, based on an original story by Robert Kirkman and written by Ryan Ridley, focuses on RM Renfield, who in Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula is an inmate in an asylum who is thought to suffer from hallucinations, but is actually in the service of the vampire.

Plot details have yet to be announced, but Deadline reports that it will be set in the present rather than the book period.

The film will be Universal’s latest attempt to turn its monster movie story into a major franchise.

The studio bosses originally planned to launch a series of “Dark Universe” films featuring creepy supernatural and sci-fi characters with the 2017 version of Tom Cruise’s Mummy.

However, the film’s poor reception and box office sales led them to return to the drawing board with a low-budget standalone version of The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss.

Future films now planned include a Wolfman film starring Ryan Gosling, a Van Helsing project produced by James Wan, with Paul Feig also developing a Dark Army film that would feature several Universal monsters.

A new film about the Scorpion King, and the remakes of The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, have also been mentioned.

Universal Pictures’ monster film legacy dates back to the silent era – with the studio enjoying its greatest successes during the 1930s and 1940s with a series of horror and science fiction-based films starring the likes of by Boris Karloff and Lon Chaney.