Nicholas Sparks will make three films with Universal Pictures

Nicholas Sparksauthor of such romance novels as “The Notebook,” “A Walk to Remember,” “Dear John” and “The Last Song,” will partner with Universal Pictures to produce three feature films.

The first novel to be adapted is his recent 2021 bestseller The Wish, which centers on a couple who meet and fall in love for the first time in the late ’90s, but break up and meet again just two decades later.

The romance paints a picture of the enduring legacy of first love and the decisions that haunt them forever. The announcement, which was released in media such as Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, came as part of a preliminary production agreement with Universal.

Zack Hayden will produce The Wish on behalf of the Anonymous Content company with oversight from Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead and CCO David Levin.

They will work alongside Sparks’ longtime literary agent and collaborator Theresa Park, as well as Universal Pictures’ VP of Production Development Lexi Barta.

In an official statement, Sparks celebrated the partnership, revealing that the deal is a lifelong dream.

“An author couldn’t ask for better producing partners than Anonymous Content, whose taste and track record of making films and award-winning television shows are indisputable. Also, it has always been my dream to have my film adaptations at Universal Pictures; are truly the gold standard, famous for their high-quality dramas of all kinds,” the author said.

Throughout his writing career, Sparks has sold more than 100 million books, which have been published in more than fifty languages. His success did not go unnoticed by Hollywood: eleven of his novels have been adapted into filmsincluding The Last Song, Dear John and A Walk to Remember.

One of Sparks’ most notable film adaptations was her first novel, The Notebook, which featured Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. The film was a surprise hit, grossing $117 million against a budget of $29 million.

Combined, the films Adapted from Sparks’s novels have grossed close to $750 million, making him one of the world’s most adapted authors.

Universal has not yet announced which other two novels of Nicholas Sparks will be adapted into feature films, as well as the release date of The Wish.