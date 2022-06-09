Nick Cannon Opens Up About Sex Addiction, Expecting Ninth Child With Abby De La Rosa

ABefore we start talking about this nick cannon wild storywe must first talk about the painful loss he suffered in 2021. TV host and comedian suffered the loss of his seventh son, Zendue to a brain tumor when he was only five months old Cannon He had this child with model Alyssa Scott.

Between that unspeakable loss and today, Nick Cannon just confirmed that he is becoming a father for the ninth timesince the model Abby Rose I announced that is pregnant through her Instagram account. He seemed to go crazy ever since he tried and failed to be celibate. Cannon confessed to having a lot of unprotected sex since then and doesn’t know if he is having more children than the ninth already confirmed.

Cannon confesses to being addicted to sex

During a podcast called Lip Service on Youtube, Nick Cannon denied that he was addicted to sex but definitely I have an addiction to love. Here’s what she said: “My therapist told me he needed to relax. So I thought, let’s try celibacy. That was in October. I didn’t even make it to January. I was supposed to get to the top of the year.” but obviously I started to go through some things.

“I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December…everyone saw that she was so depressed, so they all said, ‘Let me give her a little vagina, that will cure everything!’ And I fell victim to that because I was in a weak state. So especially in December, just before Christmas, I started like crazy.”

Why do people make such a fuss about this? Nick Cannon is a millionaire and most likely has enough money to take care of all his children. A good example of that is Eddie Murphy, who has nine children, but Cannon will probably have more than 10 children.

We’re not saying that Nick Cannon doesn’t need to address the obvious depression over the terrible loss of his son before Christmas 2021. The comedian already has older twins with the pop star Mariah Carey. Have two more children with Brittany Bell. Last but not least, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi are expecting another child. How many is too many?