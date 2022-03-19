Nick Castellanos agrees to $100 million, five-year deal with Phillies

2 Related

Free-agent outfielder Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Castellanos, 30, is coming off his best major league season with the Cincinnati Reds, a campaign in which he ranked in the top 10 in the NL in several offensive categories.

Finished fourth in the NL batting career (.309), hit 34 home runs (tied for seventh), drove in 100 runs (tied for ninth), ranked third in slugging (.576), and fourth in OPS .939. He posted a career best 3.2 WAR for him, according to baseball-reference.com.

It was an exceptional season for Castellanos. He was selected as the NL All-Star starter, won a Silver Slugger Award and finished 12th in voting for NL MVP.

On November 4, Castellanos opted out of the final two years of his contract with the Reds that would have paid him $34 million. Cincinnati then extended Castellanos the $18.4 million qualifying offer, which he declined, making him a free agent. As a result, the Reds will get a compensatory 2022 draft pick that will drop after the first round.

After serving as a regular third baseman for the Detroit Tigers early in his career, Castellanos has played primarily right field since late in the 2017 season after switching from the hot corner. As of the start of the 2016 season, he ranks 14th among all major league hitters in hits (860) and is second in doubles (214).

As strong as Castellanos has been at the plate as a major leaguer, he has often struggled as a defender. According to Fangraphs, Castellanos has recorded minus -93 defensive runs saved during his time in the majors. That’s the worst number among all fielders since Castellanos broke into the majors in 2013.

Castellanos, who turned 30 earlier this month, previously played for the Tigers and Chicago Cubs. He was drafted with the 44th pick in the 2010 draft, in a compensation round, out of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, Florida, about 30 miles from downtown Miami.

