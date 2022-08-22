Nick Cave returns with new psalms

Emotion and genius in abundance. That is the proposal of Nick Cave (64 years old), who has been abandoning the punk provocation of his beginnings, both alone or with his youth group, The Birhday Party, to offer in recent years a series of redemptive and healing albums before the pain and personal losses suffered by the musician in the family environment. After the recent Carnage, along with his recent lieutenant, Warren Ellis, Cave, who will headline the Cala Mijas festival over two weekends, has just released the spoken word album Seven Psalms (Popstock!).





The more solemn, sober, refined and elegant tone of today’s Nick Cave was already evident in Put the sky away, a gem released in 2013, but it has increased since the tragic death of one of his teenage twin sons, Arthur, in the summer 2015. If you have not heard and seen his last two documentaries and the albums released since then, the nude and piano Idiot prayer, Skeleton tree, Ghosteen or the aforementioned Carnage, you owe an obvious debt if you believe that art –in this case , music – can play a healing and redemptive role against pain.

Although he is far from achieving the emotion of these albums – joyous ears, sometimes eyes close to tears – Cave feeds his legend with Seven psalms, a very curious album of spoken word, without songs to use, recited, with psalms and prayers short – some just over a minute – wrapped in a dreamlike background of synthesizers and distant echoes of suggestive voices. It sounds minimal in arrangements, lyrical, spiritual and mystical.

Understood more as a prayer than as a record to use, Cave shows his longing for the necessary redemption in How long have I waited?, asks the creator for mercy in Have mercy on me, forgiveness in I have trembled my way deep, dreams of finding “una mansión en el cielo” in I have wandered all my unending days or signs the most beautiful and luminous melody of this strange album in Splendor, glorious splendor, a praise to excellence, love and heavenly glory. Logically, death, inexorable in his work and in real life, sneaks into Such things should never happen before the last ending, instrumental Psalm, an ambient digression of almost 12 minutes recorded later, during the Carnage sessions.

Seven psalms is the fruit of the pandemic and confinement. “While I was locked up I wrote a series of psalms or little sacred songs, one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as a long meditation on faith, anger, love, pain, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled and contemplative offering born of an uncertain time”, indicates the Australian about an album that is released in digital format and a short print run on vinyl.

Premiere of Cala Mijas

Creator of dazzling soundtracks such as Comanchería and author of the soundtrack of the imminent Blonde, Ana de Armas’s biopic about Marilyn, Cave returns to live performances the first weekend of September at the Cala Mijas festival in Malaga, in a first edition that promotes the Biscayan promoter Last Tour. There he will return to his usual shared masses with his fans, singing a duet, interlacing hands and sharing classics in common such as Tupelo, From her to eternity, The mercy seat or that Red right hand popularized among the new generations thanks to the Peacky Blinders series. .

Cave will be the headliner of the second day of the festival, on Friday, September 2, whose program also includes The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwert. Earlier, on Thursday the 1st, it will be led by Arctic Monkeys in an evening with Bonobo, Chet Faker, Marc Rebillet and Róisín Murphy, among others. The farewell on Saturday 3 will have Liam Gallagher as its main star. The Oasis vocalist will have competition from James Blake, Caribou, Love of Lesbian, Nathy Peluso…

In addition, the Cala Mijas international festival has expanded its official program with a series of free concerts in the peculiar setting of the beach, from Thursday to Saturday, with artists such as La Dani, Kumbia Queers, Rakky Ripper, Laguna Goons or Dengue Dengue Dengue , and DJs like Denmark, GAZZI and 8kitoo, among others. More information at calamijas.com.