Nick Cerioni creates the look of many famous singers. He who knows what surprises he is preparing us for Sanremo …

“I work 15 hours a day, with meetings and clothes to choose from. But I don’t give up on the energy of the Festival! “ Nick Cerioni Monica Agostini



Sanremo is also him. We are not talking about a singer or even a guest, but a professional whose work is clearly visible to all. Nick Cerioni is a stylist (not translatable as a “stylist”, but as a “style consultant”) who takes care of the image of characters such as Achille Lauro, Orietta Berti and the Måneskin of 2021. We at Sorrisi interviewed him just before his latest “effort ”, The Festival that is upon us.

Nick, can you tell us what your job consists of?

«I deal with photos, videos, concerts, album covers, newspapers: everything related to the public aspect of an artist. Considering that even a photo on Instagram is now public … I have enough to do! ».

How does it work?

«I am contacted by a singer’s team who asks me to work on a project. Then we meet, he tells me what he wants and we start building an image ».

How much of your taste do you put into each job?

«For me it is very important to be respectful of the style of the person in front of me. Artists are performers, their image must be one with what they want to communicate. I always ask to listen to the piece that the artist will propose because from there I get visual cues, which recall comics, films, art in my imagination ».

How important is the psychological aspect?

“A whopping 80 percent! Everything you wear is about you and on stage it doesn’t have to be an obstacle. Whoever sings or plays must be at ease, forgetting how he is dressed ».

When he started?

«In 2006 in the MTV style office, a dream for me, with my boss Susanna Ausoni: I learned a lot there. In 2011 I opened the Sugarkane creative studio with Leandro Emede, my partner who later became my husband: he is a photographer and director, I take care of the image part ».

The first job you remember with emotion?

«Jovanotti in 2011, the first great artist I dressed. It was he who gave us confidence, he allowed us to grow. He is not for everyone ».

Are we talking about Sanremo?

«That of the Ariston is a sacred stage, it must always be respected and celebrated. We start work when the cast is made official, we have on average a month. After defining the idea, we look for the most similar fashion house, we ask it to collaborate, we evaluate whether to create tailor-made clothes or to use the historical archive ».

Let’s start from last year: Achille Lauro?

«He is a unique performer. In 2021 he represented five “paintings” that told as many musical genres. We collaborated with Alessandro Michele, the Gucci designer, a true genius ».

And with Orietta Berti?

«It is a friendship born from his video clips five or six years ago. Then she became part of the family and when last year her participation was made official I called her immediately and told her: “Don’t think about letting anyone else dress you but me“. And we started doing something a little out of the box. It was extraordinary, it put itself on the line. She is a myth, a hymn to life, always in a good mood. An exceptional talent. I still see people in T-shirts or kitchen aprons with shells! ».

You have also taken great care of her jewels …

«The Gcds brand wore her, which has international pop stars such as Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande among its customers. I told them: “She is crazy, but if she does it she will be a bomb”. We designed the brass knuckles with her name, the bracelets with the words “Ori”, the earrings “OB” ».

Let’s finish with the Måneskin.

«I started working with them in summer 2020, with promotional photos for the single“ Twenty years ”. For Sanremo 2021 we focused on a cool 70s rock aesthetic: they are so young, so beautiful. It has been a really crazy year. After the album there was Eurovision and all the concerts in Europe and the USA. Bear in mind that there are four of them and they have never worn the same things twice. Let’s talk about thousands of looks! ».

And how many artists in the competition are you following this year?

«Five: Rkomi, Gianni Morandi, Achille Lauro, Rector and Tananai. These days there is a lot of stress, some clothes have to come from foreign countries: customs are not very fast. Here I am silent, I cannot spoil the surprise! ».

Does it ever happen that an artist changes his mind about a dress just before entering the scene?

“No, everything is decided in advance and not improvised.”

Will she be there physically?

“Before Covid, people stayed in the dressing rooms and followed the artists to interviews after the performance. Now whoever is in the race goes to Ariston alone. An anxiety, thinking that from the hotel to the theater anything can happen! ».

What if a dress or a shoe lace breaks?

«We must be calm and intervene immediately! Fortunately, it rarely happens … ».

Can we say that you specialize in music?

«Yes, I like to say that I work in music. For me it has always been a source of joy and pain, it is life ».

An icon for you that you would like to work with?

«I don’t know if I would like to work on it, but I would say Madonna. She is revolutionary, she was the first to promote music with video clips, live events, big pop concerts. And then, her provocation … ».

An unmissable Madonna record?

«“ Like a prayer ”: I was a child in the Italian province and I remember this young lady with the crosses of fire. I was going to the oratory, imagine, I was attracted and upset by it. And then “Ray of light” where she was a spiritual saint and a queen of the ballroom. Amazing”.

Does anyone also dress up outside of music?

“Little cinema, but good. I have been working with Pierfrancesco Favino for five years. In Sanremo 2018 where he was co-host we chose tuxedos of all colors: black, silver, white, velvet green, red. With him we always manage to take risks, something I like very much ».

Examples of elegance?

«Elegance is a quality of the spirit. For me they are Lauro, Jovanotti, Favino, the president Mattarella, Lilli Gruber ».

Someone who would need a lot of style advice instead?

“The politicians, who often have striped or black sweaters in the morning, or a dress that is too big, a little out of place.”

How many hours do you work a day in this period?

“From 8.45 to midnight, 15 hours”.

How do you relax?

“I’m not relaxing! I have two children aged 2 and a half … Joke: I read books and comics, I watch movies. I enjoyed “Don’t look up” and Sorrentino. “Spider-Man” drove me crazy: I’ve seen all the Marvel movies! Before having the children with Leandro we went to the cinema very often, we spent Saturdays to see even three or four. And then one thing … ».

Thing?

“I listen to Dolly Parton (American country singer, ed), is my secret. For me, too, she is elegant, albeit super excessive ».