Nick Fury is replaced as director of SHIELD in a new ad with Samuel L. Jackson

The last time we saw Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was back in 2019 in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Since then, his voice has been heard in ‘What if…?’, but It will not be until 2023 when we see the character in the flesh again in ‘Secret Invasion’, the new Disney + series focused on his character.

For that there is still a little, but as an appetizer, Jackson has put on the Fury uniform again, patch included, in a new spot for the card game Marvel Snap. It is a one-minute spot that the popular actor has shared on his social networks, and where we can enjoy what is officially his pre-comeback to Marvel.

Effective today, I’m being replaced as Director of SHIELD Because now, @MarvelSnap gives players control over the entire Marvel Universe. You think you can do as good of a job as I did? We’ll see about that. pic.twitter.com/8NcdLg1VJK ? Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 18, 2022

In the ad, Fury visits SHIELD’s Human Resources office to ask for explanations after being the last to know that he has lost his position as director of the organization. The HR managers inform him that he is about to meet his replacement, much to his annoyance. that’s when Spider-Man and Gamora are mentioned along with other Marvel Comics characters that are part of the game, but have not yet been officially introduced in the MCU: Doctor Doom and Squirrel Girl. The twist is that Fury’s surrogate is actually us, i.e. the players of Marvel Snap, which allows users to take control of the Marvel Universe. The spot ends with the most Samuel L. Jackson possible reaction to the news of his replacement: “Have you guys lost the f***…?!”.

After this little preview, and if they don’t surprise us with a new cameo before, Jackson will return to the UCM in ‘Secret Invasion’, a series based on a famous Marvel Comics arc, where we will attend the fight against the Skrulls, infiltrators on Earth posing as humansand whose seed was planted in ‘Captain Marvel’, with surprising revelations about this iconic alien race from comics.

The series will also see the return of Ben Mendelsohn) as Talos, leader of the refugee Skrulls, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, in addition to the stellar additions of Olivia Colman, Regé-Jean Page and Emilia Clarke. . ‘Secret Invasion’ still does not have a release date, but it is known that will arrive in the first half of 2023 and will have 6 episodes.