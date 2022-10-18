“Nick Fury” returns to Earth to protect it in “Secret Invasion”

The television adaptation of the event “Secret Invasion” reached the D23 Expo 2022 to present its first trailer, where it is emphasized to us that humanity’s only hope will be “Nick Fury”, who returns to Earth to save it.

Samuel L Jackson is the great protagonist of this series that is inspired by the famous story of Brian Michael Bendis Y Leinil Francis Yuwhich introduced us to the invasion of the alien race “Skrull”, supplanting various heroes of Earth thanks to his ability to change his appearance.

The Skrull race was already presented in the first “Captain Marvel” movie, but with a twist: here they were the good guys, being led by “Talos”, whom we also saw in a post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, where a future story outside our Earth was anticipated.

Nevertheless, the “Secret Invasion” will reveal to us that there is a faction of “Skrulls” that has managed to infiltrate our world. Of course they had to go back to being villains in the MCU.

In the images you can see the debut in the MCU of Emilia ClarkeDragon Queen, “Daenerys Targaryen” in “Game of Thrones”, and Olivia ColemanQueen of England in “The Crown” for two seasons, in addition to Kingsley Ben Adir (One night in Miami) in a clear role of villain, putting in trouble to “Talos” (Ben Mendelsohn).

Cobie Smulders is back as “Maria Hill,” as is Martin Freeman as “Everett Ross” and Don Cheadle as “James Rhodes.” It will premiere in 2023 on Disney+.

[Actualización] It took a while, but it arrived: only this Monday was the trailer for “Secret Invasion” officially released with subtitles in Spanish and you can see it below.

And here with Spanish-American dubbing, if you prefer.

With the focus on “Nick Fury”, it points to a story of espionage and action where we cannot trust anyone and where week after week there will be theories about who was or was not replaced. Nothing bad.

Cheadle’s appearance as “James Rhodes/War Machine” is not random, because the story of “Secret Invasion” will connect directly with the events of his next series, “Armor Wars”, which was finally ratified by Marvel Studios by unveiling its logo.