Nick Fury series wraps up filming

Secret Invasion will see Nick Fury on an adventure in space. | Marvel

The next Marvel series has just finished filming. ”Secret Invasion” will be an exclusive Disney + production and will take us to know what has happened with Nick Fury during all this time. According to a new Twitter post, the show has finished filming and to celebrate, every part of the cast and crew has been given a new cap.

What is striking about the cap is that we can see the official logo of ”Secret Invasion”, as well as a new logo of what seems to be Nick Fury’s next company after SHIELD. On the front of the cap we can see an owl with a watch on his chest, having an eyepatch, referencing Fury.

In the post-credits scene of ”Spider-Man: Far From Home”, we could see how Fury was working in space with some specimens known as Skrulls, with whom he became friends in the ”Captain Marvel” movie, leaving fans in doubt as to what the director of the former SHIELD organization was working on. Then in ”WandaVision”We could see how Nick Fury was working with the Skrulls again, furthering the idea that the super spy and the shape-shifting aliens are working together.

Little is known about ”Secret Invasion”, but it will bring together Fury and Talos, the Skrull leader of a fleet. War Machine will also have a role in ”Secret Invasion”, and new characters played by Emilia ClarkeKingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Coleman will join the MCU.

Many fans believe that in ”Secret Invasion” we will be able to see the SWORD corporation which is formed by Fury himself and that has great weight in intergalactic affairs, although apparently in ”WandaVision”, it would seem more that Fury was will focus on events that are occurring on Earth.

Apparently in this new version of ”Secret Invasion” we can see Fury with a new organization never seen before, which is concerned with dispersing various intergalactic problems that attempt to destroy the planet.

”Secret Invasion” does not yet have a scheduled release date, but it will arrive for the Disney+ platform.