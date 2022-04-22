Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announce the name of their daughter

“We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby through a surrogate mother. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” she shared. Priyanka Choprain a publication of Instagram in January, where she announced the arrival of her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas.

The couple, who married in December 2018 with a series of celebrations both Western and Hindu, revealed that they were “really looking forward to being parents” in January to PEOPLE. Sources close to Nick and Priyanka said that the couple have wanted a baby for a long time, and were very happy to have this opportunity.

The girl, who was called malty marie, was born shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a San Diego hospital, according to a birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE. “This is a happy time for everyone. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It’s something they’ve both wanted,” said another source close to the celebrity couple. “Now is their time, and they couldn’t be more prepared to raise a girl“.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress from quantum shared a series of photos together with Jonas, as they both soaked up the sun during their first Easter holiday with Maltie-Marie. For this American spring break, the couple knew how to dress for the occasion, with Priyanka donning a bright yellow ensemble and Nick donning a short-sleeved printed top.

The couple posed outside a picturesque garden, embracing in two photos as they stood in front of an archway made of greenery with oversized Easter bunny ears above it. Other photos, taken while sitting at a table outside, documented their festive drinks and desserts (including a carrot cake cupcake decorated with bunny ears). “Happy Easter from us”Chopra wrote alongside the post.

