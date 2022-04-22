Entertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announce the name of their daughter

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

“We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby through a surrogate mother. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” she shared. Priyanka Choprain a publication of Instagram in January, where she announced the arrival of her daughter with her husband Nick Jonas.

The couple, who married in December 2018 with a series of celebrations both Western and Hindu, revealed that they were “really looking forward to being parents” in January to PEOPLE. Sources close to Nick and Priyanka said that the couple have wanted a baby for a long time, and were very happy to have this opportunity.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to do Selena Gomez’s bob hairstyle that is trending

7 mins ago

These stars have all fallen for this mascara for less than 12 euros

9 mins ago

First images of Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of Jane Austen

19 mins ago

Harry Potter: an AI recreates the characters according to their description in the books

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button