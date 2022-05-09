Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra publish the first photo of their daughter after spending 100 days in intensive

The singer Nick Jonas and the actress Priyanka Chopra They published for the first time a photo of their daughter Malti Marie who has already been discharged after spending about 100 days in intensive care in a hospital.

In the photo you can see the mother carrying the little girl while she keeps her eyes closed and the father stares at her. The little girl’s face, however, was covered with an emoji of a white heart.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t stop reflecting on these last few months and the roller coaster we’ve been on, and that we now know so many people have experienced as well. After 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home ”, Jonas celebrated in his writing with which he accompanied the image.

Last January, Jonas and Chopra announced the arrival of their daughter through a surrogate mother.

“We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. We respectfully request privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much”, reveals the message that the interpreter shared on Instagram.

It is the first daughter of both. The couple married in 2018 in a ceremony that lasted several days.