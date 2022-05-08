Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share the first photo of their daughter after spending months hospitalized

Nick Jonas used his Instagram account to dedicate a heartfelt message to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on the occasion of the “Mother’s Day” celebrations.

In the extensive text published by the singer talked about how happy they are to have their newborn daughter, Malti Marie, at home, after spending long months in hospital under intensive care.

“On this Mother’s Day we cannot stop reflecting on these last few months and the roller coaster we have been on, that we now know, that many people have also experienced. After more than 100 days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home”, He published at the bottom of a photo in which he appears with his wife holding their daughter.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Mother’s Day Big

Photo: Instagram

@Nick Jonas

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what is abundantly clear, in hindsight, is how precious and perfect each moment is. We are delighted that our little girl is finally home. and we just want to thank all the doctors, nurses, and specialists at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who selflessly were there every step of the way. Our next chapter starts now, and our baby is truly badass. Let’s do it M! Mommy and daddy love you”he added.

Nick Jonas dedicates emotional congratulations to Priyanka Chopra

The 29-year-old singer took advantage of the publication to recognize the work that his wife has done for the well-being of their daughter, who was born prematurely at 27 weeks of gestation and required special medical attention.

I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my amazing wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Honey, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking on this new role with such ease and firmness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an amazing mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” she concluded.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018

Photo: Instagram

@nickjonaseyenda

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, married in 2018 and three years later they surprised the world with the news of the birth of their baby.

The couple resorted to the surrogacy method to have their child more for a matter of time and agendas, than fertility, according to a source cited by Daily Mail.