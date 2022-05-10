Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared the first photo of their daughter after 100 days in intensive care

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra introduced their daughter; he spent more than 100 days in the intensive care unit (Reuters)

Nick Jonas Y Priyanka Chopra announced that their daughter, Malti Marie, he is now home with them after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. The couple commemorated the moment by sharing the first photo of her online.

In the sweet image, Chopra, 39, is seen holding Malti Marie on her chest, while Jonas, 29, grabs her tiny arm.

The singer and the actress shared a message about the complicated months they lived due to the delicate state of health of their firstborn.

The actress and member of the Jonas Brothers said in a joint statement next to the photo: “On this Mother’s Day we can not stop reflecting on these last months and the roller coaster we have been on, that we now know and that so many people have experienced it too.”

And they added: “After more than 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, our little girl is finally home.”

The singer celebrated that his daughter is finally home and shared a photograph in which his wife appears carrying their eldest daughter in her arms, whom they decided to name Malti Marie

Chopra and Jonas acknowledged that “every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith” and while theirs was “challenging”, they realized in retrospect “how precious and perfect each moment is”.

“We are thrilled that our little girl is finally home, and we just want to thank all the doctors, nurses, and specialists at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were selflessly there every step of the way,” they concluded.

“Our next chapter starts now, and our daughter is truly badass. Let’s get it! Mommy and daddy love you”, expressed the musician.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms and caregivers, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my amazing wife on her first Mother’s Day. Honey, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking on this new role with such ease and firmness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an amazing mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you”he concluded.

The actress, who is a new mother, said in a message to Jonas: “There’s no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thanks for making me a mom. Love you”.

The wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (AFP)

Chopra and Jonas, who married in an extravagant three-day wedding in India in 2018, announced in January that they had become parents to their first child via surrogacy.

The Jonas family will continue to grow, as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child almost two years after welcoming their firstborn, Willa, into their arms. In addition, his older brother, Kevin Jonas, is the father of two little girls, Alena and Valentina, along with his wife Danielle.

