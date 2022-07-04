Nick Jonas joins the new Amazon comedy

In an effort to attract new subscribers and win the battle against its competitors, amazon summoned Nick Jonas to star its new comedy.

The singer and actor will join Glen Powell in “Foreign Relations”. The performers, who will produce the film together with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman Y Alison Smallwill be placed under the orders of Kat Coiro who will lead the film based on a script by Charlie Kesslering.

Nick Jonas and Glen Powell already shared a set in “Scream Queens”

This is not the first time Jonas and Powell share set. Together, they starred “Scream Queens” beside Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd Y Jamie Lee Curtis between 2015 and 2016. The Ryan Murphy series centered on the Kappa Kappa Tau (KKT) fraternity, who are forced to accept anyone who wants to become part of their sorority at the same time that a series of campus murders related to a twenty-year-old crime begin to take place. back inside the fraternity.

The new project that will unite the actors has nothing to do with “Scream Queens”. The little that is known so far about “Foreign Relations” is that it will be a “buddy comedy” with an imprint very similar to “Bad Boys”, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence; Y “21 Jump Street”with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in the lead.

Glen Powell comes from playing Hangman in the most watched movie of the year: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Meanwhile he Jonas last work in the cinema it was the reboot of “Jumanji”while Powell comes from playing Hangman in the most watched movie of the year, and which continues to break records, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

On “Foreign Relations”, The rest of the cast or the start date of filming is still unknown, but it is expected that these data will be released in the coming days since today is a holiday in the United States (July 4), so the announcement caused surprise, although many believe that the date was not random and that the film will have to do with the colorful and fun celebrations of Independence Day throughout North America.

