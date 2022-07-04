Entertainment

Nick Jonas joins the new Amazon comedy

James
In an effort to attract new subscribers and win the battle against its competitors, amazon summoned Nick Jonas to star its new comedy.

The singer and actor will join Glen Powell in “Foreign Relations”. The performers, who will produce the film together with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman Y Alison Smallwill be placed under the orders of Kat Coiro who will lead the film based on a script by Charlie Kesslering.

