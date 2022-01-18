Nick Kyrgios Show! The Aussie always makes noise on and off the pitch. Are you talking about Covid and Novak Djokovic, your next doubles partner? (Video)

Nick Kyrgios he returned to competition with a win, in a match that was very spectacular (see videos) both during and after the match ended.

This was the Australian’s debut in the 2022 season, as he tested positive for covid-19 last week. His participation in the Australian Open was even questioned because the symptoms were very strong.

“It was very strong. I used to train for four or five hours a day and felt great. With covid, I couldn’t even get out of bed. I couldn’t breathe, I kept coughing. It was really bad. I thought I was in very good shape and that gave me a lot of strength. For all who are going through this moment, I wish the best. I still don’t feel 100% but I won’t use it as an excuse “he explained at the press conference.

On his debut, Kyrgios confessed that having covid made him more nervous. “I was very nervous, a lot of pressure. I had covid a week ago and it wasn’t easy. When I realized I was positive, I knew I had a quarantine week ahead of me and it’s not the best preparation as I couldn’t even see my physiotherapist. I’m happy with how I reacted, I played flawlessly, I checked everything. I was brilliant. I have always had a lot of success playing against lefties in the Grand Slams. In my career I only lost to a southpaw in a Grand Slam: Nadal “.

There was also time for Nick to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo’s scream.

“I know I have the audience in the palm of my hands whenever I want. These folks haven’t watched a lot of sports in the past couple of years. They were eager to have some fun. They screamed like Ronaldo after each point. It was surreal. It was like a zoo ”.

Kyrgios will now face the world number two Daniil Medvedevagainst whom he never lost (2-0). “It will be a great match and a great experience. He is probably the best player in the world right now and I’ve always wanted to play and win those fights. I have a plan to try to win the game and I hope to be able to achieve it ”.

The Aussie was one of the strongest voices in defending Novak Djokovic in recent weeks and has no regrets. “I defended Novak as I would have defended any other player in that situation. I said what I believed. We have had our differences in the past, but now we are in a kind of ‘bromance’. Instead, I will ask him to play doubles in some tournament “.

KYRGIOS SHOW: TWEENER SERVICE?



Kyrgios rejoices at the Ronaldo and is whistled



KYRGIOS DRINKS BEER AS A SPECTATOR



KYRGIOS DOES LOB IN TWEENER

