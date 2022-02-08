Nick Nolte and his great movies in streaming

The protagonist of The Thin Red Line and Affliction turns 82 today. Here are some of the best streaming titles of him.

Despite a career made of ups and downs and often held back by a turbulent private life, Nick Nolte undoubtedly remains one of the most important actors in the history of contemporary American cinema. And equally undoubtedly one of the most talented. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1940, Nolte turns 82 today and we want to pay homage to him with his best streaming movies. In addition to the usual five selected, they absolutely deserve to be mentioned in his filmography 48 hours (1982) by Walter Hill And Warrior (2011) of Gavin O’Connor – for which he earned his third Oscar nomination – which we have placed in several more of our daily rankings. We assure you that the titles chosen will not make them regret. Enjoy the reading.

Prince of the Tides (1991)

After more than a decade playing tough roles, Barbra Streisand offers Nolte the part of a man whose present life is being ruined by the ghosts of the past. Based on the beautiful novel by Pat Conroy, The prince of the tides is a highly expertly written, directed and performed melodrama that earns seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture of the Year and Best Actor, first for Nolte. The perfect feature film for an evening of strong emotions and unbridled romanticism. Great movie. Available on KILOS, Apple Itunes.

Cape Fear (1991)

Updated remake of the classic with Robert Mitchum And Gregory Peckthe cult film directed by Martin Scorsese sees Nolte masterfully play the part of a cowardly and loathsome lawyer facing the criminal madman Robert De Niro that he had imprisoned without having defended him to the best of his ability. Cape Fear it is Scorsese at maximum power, free to explode his vision of cinema in all its impetuousness. Great success with audiences and critics who applaud. Also in the cast Jessica Lange And Juliette Lewis. Terrifying. Available on Rakuten TVKILOS, Google PlayApple Itunes.

Affliction (1997)

Adaptation of the cult book by Russell Banks by a Paul Schrader in a state of grace, which creates a stylized and powerful human drama, but cold as the snow that covers everything. Nolte plays a losing cop, obsessed with an abusive father (James Coburn from Oscar). Affliction is one of the great films of the decade, painful and magnificent in the explosion of various personal dramas. Nolte comes to the second nomination as a leading actor. Available on CHILI, Amazon Prime Video.

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The great stream of consciousness made by Terrence Malick gives Nolte once again a character in chiaroscuro, a man who must lead his men into battle but does not have the necessary courage. Superb proof of the actor who embellishes The thin red line, war movies such as they had never seen before. Poetry and horror, great vision and intimism. Many Oscar nominations including those for film and direction. Golden Bear in Berlin. A flagship in Nolte’s career. Also in the cast Woody Harrelson And George Clooney. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, NOW, Disney +.

Hulk (2002)

To close the overview of Nolte’s career we have chosen the cinecomic of Ang Lee since it represents a “monster” still not totally decipherable but absolutely fascinating. The actor plays the father of Eric Bana/ Bruce Banner, making sure that Hulk you become an Oedipal film, a psychological drama seasoned with grandiose special effects. Jennifer Connelly And Josh Lucas they are the other members of a close-knit cast, with a finale of enormous dramatic depth. An unbalanced but powerful film. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, TIMVisionAmazon Prime Video.