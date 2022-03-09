Nickel and Metals Soar to New Records, EVs Manufacturing Fears By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Fears over the aftermath of a possible Russian supply embargo continue to drive the market, as metals and energy prices seem unable to stop. With this reaching 345 euro mwh for the first time and the highest since 2008, even metals – precious and non-precious – recorded a dramatic rise, triggering an energy shock worldwide.

Among these, the set a new high at $ 3,439 as 40% of its production is linked to Russia, it reached $ 4,000 per ton, while nickel – a key metal for the production of electric cars – hit highs. all-time highs of $ 81,050 per ton after a blaze of + 70% in just 24 hours.

According to many analysts, the soaring price of nickel will drive up the price of electric cars as this raw material is a vital part in the production of lithium-ion batteries, the most expensive component of an electric vehicle.

As early as late last year 2021, Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 CEO Elon Musk said that nickel is his biggest concern for increasing lithium-ion cell production. Translated, shortages on the supply chain and prices like the current one could greatly slow the switch to electric vehicles despite the expensive gasoline.

According to the Financial Times, the increase in the price of nickel is “the largest in the 145-year history of the London Metal Exchange”, with the LME forced “to introduce emergency measures to allow traders to defer delivery obligations on all. its main contracts, including nickel “.

The changes introduced by the LME, explains the newspaper, “include a limit to the retreat of short-term contracts – under which spot contracts are traded at a premium over futures contracts, indicating that the market is under-supplied – and compensation for holders. of some short positions to avoid the delivery of the metal “.

According to ING, the rally was driven “by hedging of short positions” while for Alex Kuptsikevich, senior financial analyst at FxPro, “the absolute madness is in the metals”. “In many of them – underlines the expert – Russia has a rather significant share. Investors fear that a ban on exports could be Russia’s response to sanctions, as well as the limitation of supplies of agricultural products”.