Nickelodeon Announces New Animated ‘Avatar’ Movie

The San Diego Comic-Con (United States) has brought new and long-awaited news for all comic book lovers. Such is the case of the story of Avatar Aang, who will return again with his friends Katara, Sokka, Toph, Zuko and Suki in a new animated film.

The news was revealed during the “Avatar: Braving the Elements” panel that Nickelodeon presented at the aforementioned event. This new project will be the responsibility of Avatar Studios, owned by the children’s channel.

For now, what has been known about this new film is that it will be different from the Netflix live action television series and will focus on the adventures of Aang and his friends as young adults.

More details on the new animated Avatar movie

Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will produce the film, along with Korra producer Eric Coleman, and directed by Avatar alum Lauren Montgomery.

This new movie will provide a glimpse into some of the events that happen between the ‘The Last Airbender’ and ‘The Legend of Korra’ series.

Actress Janet Varney, who lent her voice in English for Korra, broke the news in a video shared by the official Nickelodeon account.

“There’s been a lot of rumours, a lot of speculation and a lot of excitement, I’m sorry too,” Varney said, looking up from a copy of an Avatar-related novel.

“But we thought it was time to set the record straight. Avatar Studios’ first feature film will focus on Avatar Aang and his friends,” he concluded.

This is the first of three animated movies Avatar Studios is working on, so there’s still plenty of room for other characters to make their big-screen debuts.

Details about the movie and its two follow-ups will be coming in the near future.

Photo: Nickelodeon