News

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Robert Downey Jr. covered in green slime: the reason

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Robert Downey Jr. won the Favorite Movie Actor Award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for his role in Dolittle. The Marvel star appeared on stage to receive the award from Tiffany Haddish. Just as he was thanking Armani’s friends for providing him with the suit, Downey Jr. was hit by a disgusting green slime.

“Thanks Nickelodeon, Universal, my boss and wife Susan Downey, and all the guys who saw Dolittle and voted.” Robert Downey Jr. told the audience in his onstage speech upon receiving the award.
“Frankly, I am amazed at how you young people have managed the last few months with so much courage and flexibility. I think you have beautiful days ahead of you and I am proud, honestly proud to have fun with you.”.

Obviously, anyone who is aware of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards modality will know well that the wave of green slime that hits the person on stage is inevitable.
Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Pine and Adam Sandler were also candidates alongside Robert Downey Jr..
Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan and is based on the character of John Dolittle, star of the novel series by writer Hugh Lofting.
The film was received rather negatively by critics.

Loading...
Advertisements

On Everyeye you can find the review of Dolittle and the box-office disaster of the film with Robert Downey Jr.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
916
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
791
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
788
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
778
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
777
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
764
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top