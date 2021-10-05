Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Robert Downey Jr. covered in green slime: the reason

Robert Downey Jr. won the Favorite Movie Actor Award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for his role in Dolittle. The Marvel star appeared on stage to receive the award from Tiffany Haddish. Just as he was thanking Armani’s friends for providing him with the suit, Downey Jr. was hit by a disgusting green slime.

“Thanks Nickelodeon, Universal, my boss and wife Susan Downey, and all the guys who saw Dolittle and voted.” Robert Downey Jr. told the audience in his onstage speech upon receiving the award.

“Frankly, I am amazed at how you young people have managed the last few months with so much courage and flexibility. I think you have beautiful days ahead of you and I am proud, honestly proud to have fun with you.”.

Obviously, anyone who is aware of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards modality will know well that the wave of green slime that hits the person on stage is inevitable.

Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Pine and Adam Sandler were also candidates alongside Robert Downey Jr..

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan and is based on the character of John Dolittle, star of the novel series by writer Hugh Lofting.

The film was received rather negatively by critics.

