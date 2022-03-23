Nickelodeon unveiled the nominees for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

With the actress and singer Miranda Cosgrove and the NFL player Rob Gronkowski as hosts, the gala will take place from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and its nominees this year include several Disney+ originals, including WandaVision, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Loki and Lucain addition to several films by the programmer, such as Disney Jungle Cruise and cruelamong other.

The award ceremony can be followed through the sign of Nickelodeon and will air simulcast on TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 Nominees:

TELEVISION

Kids Favorite TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

DangerForce

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

cobra kai

icarly

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision

The Flash Young Sheldon

favorite reality show

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

wipe out

Favorite Male TV Star

Bryce Gheiser

cooperbarnes

Joshua Bassett

Luca Luhan

Raphael Alexander

Young Dylan

Favorite Female TV Star

elizabeth olsen

hailee steinfeld

Mary Mouser

Miranda Cosgrove

Peyton List

Yara Shahid

Favorite Male TV Star Iain Armitage

Jeremy Renner

jerry trainor

Nathan Kress

Ralph Macchio

Tom Hiddleston

MOVIES

Favorite movie

cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

favorite animated movie

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Charm

PAW Patrol: The Movie

song 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie

Camila Hair

Emily Blunt

Emma Stone

Scarlett Johansson

Zendaya

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson

John Cena

Lebron James

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Holland

Vin Diesel

MUSIC

Favorite female singer

Adele

Ariana Grande

billie eilish

Cardi-B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite male singer

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendez

The Weeknd

favorite music group

black Eyed Peas

bts

Florida Georgia Line

Hermanos Jonas

brown 5

migos

favorite collaboration

Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee StallionBest Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite International Artist

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Themes (Africa)

BTS (Asian)

Rosalia (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite song

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Take My Breath – The Weeknd

Up – Cardi B

Favorite New Artist

ChlöeGlass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

favorite album

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

SPORTS

female athlete

Candace Parker

Chloé Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Billes

Favorite male athlete

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady