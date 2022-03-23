Nickelodeon unveiled the nominees for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards

With the actress and singer Miranda Cosgrove and the NFL player Rob Gronkowski as hosts, the gala will take place from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and its nominees this year include several Disney+ originals, including WandaVision, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Loki and Lucain addition to several films by the programmer, such as Disney Jungle Cruise and cruelamong other.
The award ceremony can be followed through the sign of Nickelodeon and will air simulcast on TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 Nominees:
TELEVISION
Kids Favorite TV Show
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
DangerForce
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
cobra kai
icarly
Marvel Studios’ Loki
Marvel Studios’ Wanda Vision
The Flash Young Sheldon
favorite reality show
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
wipe out
Favorite Male TV Star
Bryce Gheiser
cooperbarnes
Joshua Bassett
Luca Luhan
Raphael Alexander
Young Dylan
Favorite Female TV Star
elizabeth olsen
hailee steinfeld
Mary Mouser
Miranda Cosgrove
Peyton List
Yara Shahid
Favorite Male TV Star Iain Armitage
Jeremy Renner
jerry trainor
Nathan Kress
Ralph Macchio
Tom Hiddleston
MOVIES
Favorite movie
cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney’s Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
favorite animated movie
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Charm
PAW Patrol: The Movie
song 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie
Camila Hair
Emily Blunt
Emma Stone
Scarlett Johansson
Zendaya
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson
John Cena
Lebron James
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Holland
Vin Diesel
MUSIC
Favorite female singer
Adele
Ariana Grande
billie eilish
Cardi-B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite male singer
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendez
The Weeknd
favorite music group
black Eyed Peas
bts
Florida Georgia Line
Hermanos Jonas
brown 5
migos
favorite collaboration
Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee StallionBest Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
STAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
Favorite International Artist
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Themes (Africa)
BTS (Asian)
Rosalia (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite song
All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me – Adele
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Take My Breath – The Weeknd
Up – Cardi B
Favorite New Artist
ChlöeGlass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
favorite album
30 – Adele
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Justice – Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
SPORTS
female athlete
Candace Parker
Chloé Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Billes
Favorite male athlete
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady