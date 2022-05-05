Nicki Minaj, 5’9 Royce Da, DJ Quik and More React to Dave Chappelle’s Forward Getting “Charlie Murphy’ed”

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Los Angeles, CA – The late comedic genius Charlie Murphy was an actor on Chapel show from 2003 to 2006. In one of the show’s most infamous sketches, Murphy posts a beatdown to “Superfreak” Rick James (played by Chappelle) as part of “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories”.

People can’t help but draw parallels to what happened to the man who attacked Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (May 3). In a clip from the aftermath, more than a dozen people surrounded the attacker and began kicking him. He was eventually loaded into an ambulance, bloodied and bruised, his elbow bent back and his swollen right eye closed.

Naturally, the internet exploded with reactions to the incident. Nicki Minaj responded to a tweet that read, “Someone tried to attack Dave Chappelle last night and turned into a Nicki Minaj pose.” She replied, “Wait.” Meanwhile, DJ Quik offered a simple ‘wow’ alongside the video of the scrimmage, while 5’9 Royce Da shared a meme that read, ‘That’s why Dave Chappelle started training. I didn’t know who he was fucking with.

Compton’s Most Wanted rapper Tha Chill also said what everyone was thinking: “Ummm bad stage to run lol.” Gangsta Boo hit the nail on the head by sharing a photo of the man on a stretcher with the caption, “That’s the clown who ran upstage to attack @davechappelle huh? How did it go, buddy? »

Police have identified the suspect as Isaiah Lee, 23, of Los Angeles, who is being held on $30,000 bond. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department website, he has been charged with a felony and remains in custody. Chappelle was unhurt in the attack. Check out the reactions below.

Wait https://t.co/ygOkATq706 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 4, 2022

Nigga came to see Dave Chappelle and almost met Charlie Murphy the same night — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) May 4, 2022

