Nicki Minaj Admits No One Told Her Percocets Were Addictive

Nicki Minaj said that no one ever told her that Percocet was addictive, and she was once prescribed the drug because of painful menstrual cramps.

Nicki Minaj sat down for an interview on Thursday (November 9) the trend Where he covered a variety of topics including his upcoming album pink friday 2, She also told about the time she was prescribed Percocet to deal with menstrual cramps, and she was fortunately able to “ground” herself before she became addicted.

“Nobody told me it was a drug and could be addictive,” he said. “Luckily I was able to control myself. But – once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, So you always have to think twice and thrice about the choices you make.”

He said that many of today’s big celebs are in the grip of drug addiction because of the microscope on their lives.

Nicki continued, “Look at some of our biggest celebrities.” “They end up either being laughed at for wanting to go out like Michael Jackson, or criticized like Whitney Houston, or they fight a silent battle like Prince. These are some of the greatest battles of all time .And one day he decided, ‘You know what? I’d rather self-medicate and live in my own world.'”

Nicki Minaj hints at son’s name

Elsewhere in the interview with the trend, Nikki also gave readers a hint about her son’s real name, whom she has consistently called “Papa Bear.” During a video segment of the interview, Nicki was asked several questions about her son’s name.

When asked why she nicknamed the 2-year-old “Papa Bear,” she replied in the video below, “I don’t know.” “I’ve always been a nickname person. I usually give these nicknames to everyone I like. He actually had a few nicknames. His first nickname was ‘Bubba’ when he was in my womb. ‘ When that came out, it turned into ‘Papa Bear.’ I can’t explain it, but that’s what I feel when I look at him.”

Then Nicki Minaj gave A curious nod to her son’s name, she pursed her lips and moved her eyes around. the trend Was not able to guess based on hints alone.

