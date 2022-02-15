Nicki Minaj and Alfonso Signorini, a like drives the web crazy / What happened

Big Brother it goes beyond the borders of Italy and also lands in the United States. The well-known reality show, which for months has been recording millions of plays, remains one of the most followed programs in Italy and apparently its success is not limited only to the borders of the peninsula. This is demonstrated by likes, interactions and comments that also come from other states and in particular from the United States. Recently it was a like from Nicki Minaj to a photo of Alfonso Signorini. The famous rapper has in fact put a “little heart” to an image of the conductor of the GF Vip. The situation made the web world in Italy laugh and not a little, intrigued by the bizarre coupling. Let’s see what happened.

Nicki Minaj is one of the most loved and followed rappers in the United States and beyond. The singer has in fact had an extraordinary success “at home” but also in Europe and precisely in Italy. In these hours, the artist has put a “like” on Twitter to a photo of Alfonso Signorinibut not to his official profile. Nicki in fact, he put a like on the comment of one of his fans, who posted a photo of the conductor of the Big Brother Vip 6 below his tweet. Although the rapper probably does not know Alfonso, she appreciated the image of the conductor.

Big Brother Vip, success in the United States

The episode of Nicki Minaj, who appreciated a photo of Alfonso Signorini, is certainly not the only one concerning the relationship between GF Vip and the United States. The program that sees among the protagonists Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran in fact, it is also followed overseas, where videos or funny clips often arrive that make the rounds of the web. One of these was the performance of Lulu to the notes of Cardi B, an American rapper. One Saturday, in fact, the competitors had to take on the role of some great Italian and international artists and imitate them. The little princess chose the rapper.

Lulù’s video has been around the web and has been taken up (and appreciated) by it Cardi Bwho on social media commented: “She is clearly the star of the show”. An appreciation that will surely please the young competitor and that demonstrates how Big Brother has truly become an international reality show, capable of thrilling millions of viewers around the world with laughter and more intimate and meaningful moments.

