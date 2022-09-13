Nicki Minaj and Cardi B pay tribute to PnB Rock killed because his girlfriend locates him

One more death in the world of rap in the United States! PnB Rock died following an armed robbery. After bursting into a restaurant in Los Angeles, individuals tried to steal his jewelry and money during a meal with his girlfriend, model Stephanie Sibounheuang, when the latter had shared their location on Instagram. The tributes have multiplied since this morning Nicki Minaj and Cardi B spoke out in particular.

American rap in mourning!

Targeted by a robbery, PnB Rock died in hospital on September 12 at the age of 30, shot dead during a having dinner with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The Philadelphia rapper got himself known with the single Selfish in 2016 before presenting two albums “Catch These Vibes” then “TrapStar Turnt PopStar” and chaining collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Ed Sheeran, 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper.

Many celebrities have paid tribute to PnB Rock, “After Pop Smoke, there’s no way we rappers or our loved ones will continue to post where we are. To show off waffles and fried chicken????! It was such a pleasure to work with him. Condolences to his mother and his family. It makes me sick. » reacted Nicki Minaj lamenting the fact that the rapper’s girlfriend relayed on the networks the place where they ateso the attackers were easily able to locate it in order to find it.

“I am at a loss for words my brother. I can’t believe this shit. My stomach hurts to lose such a pure soul and heart. You showed me love from the start! You put me on your project when no one knew me. You are one of the greatest and most talented I have ever met in this industry. I know you’ve heard it before, but being a rapper really is one of the most dangerous jobs there is.” wrote Smokepurpp as Cardi B wished to send some “love to loved ones”.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken??! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022