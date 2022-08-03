Nicki Minaj and Drake have hinted they’re more than friends over the years

ads

When Lil Wayne ventured into creating his record label, Young Money Records, in the early 2000s, he introduced the world to two artists who would go on to become rap icons. Nicki Minaj and Drake were virtually unknown to the masses before signing with Wayne. However, they quickly became sought after artists and sold millions of records.

Nicki and Drake have collaborated on songs throughout their careers and continue to represent the Young Money brand. They shared a seemingly close friendship and stood up for each other in the past. But music lovers have often wondered if the musicians ever took their relationship to a deeper level. Have Drake and Nicki ever dated?

Source: Getty Images Nicki Minaj and Drake’s friendship has had its ups and downs.

Nicki and Drake signed with Young Money in 2009. While the label partners didn’t know each other before their deals, they had an unmistakable chemistry that fans enjoyed watching on stage. Nicki has often referred to Drake as her “little brother,” and he’s also said they’re practically family.

Despite some disagreements, Nicki and Drake’s friendship remained strong until 2015. That year, Nicki began dating Meek Mill, who later made derogatory allegations against her friend.

Meek claimed that Drake uses ghostwriters, which he denied. Nonetheless, the comment placed Nicki in the middle of the two’s feud.

“I hate it,” Nicki told The New York Times in 2015. “It doesn’t feel good to me. You never want to pick sides between the people you love. It’s ridiculous. I just want it to be over. »

Thankfully, Nicki and Drake got their friendship back on track when she and Meek called it quits in January 2017. Shortly after the split, the pals were in the studio with Wayne, and they’ve been on great terms ever since.

Have Nicki Minaj and Drake ever dated?

Nicki and Drake have endured romance rumors since they shot to fame. Drake fueled the rumors by professing his crush on Nicki on his 2010 mixtape, Thank Me Later. In one song, “Miss Me,” Drake confessed, “I love Nicki Minaj / Told her I’d admit it / Hope someday we’ll get married just to say we made it. »

The Toronto native apparently didn’t care that Nicki was in a long-term relationship with Safaree Samuels at the time.

Nicki often laughed at Drake’s remarks and flirted with him a few times on social media and in videos (who can forget the “Anaconda” lap dance). In 2010, the rappers joked that they were married, but that turned out to be the plot of a music video for Nicki’s “Moment 4 Life.” Nonetheless, Drake told The Daily Beast that she was someone he could “spend my life with.”

“I like stripped Nicki,” he said in November 2011. “I like Nicki with no makeup, dark hair, casual clothes in a recording booth rapping an amazing verse. It’s sexy to me. I know some great women, but joking aside, Nicki is someone I could spend my life with because I think we understand each other. »

In the end, Drake apparently chose to keep Nicki in his life as a friend. In 2019, the “Dear Old Nicki” artist married her high school boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, and gave birth to their son in September 2020. Drake became a father in 2017 with his and Sophie Brussaux’s son Adonis.

