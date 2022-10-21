Nicki Minaj and Latto clash violently

War is officially declared.

For the past few hours, Nicki Minaj and Latto have been throwing salty spades at each other on social networks. It all started with the Grammy nominations.

War is well and truly declared between Nicki Minaj and Latto. The first to launch hostilities, it’s Nicki, after speaking out about the Grammy nominations live Instagram. What she denounces is the fact that her title “Super Freaky Girl” will compete in the pop song category instead of hip-hop, unlike the song “Big Energy” by Latto.

“Let’s say ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song. What about ‘Big Energy’? If you take my track out of the hip-hop category and put it in pop, do the same with Latto. […] Plus it’s the same producer on both tracks.”

A relatively justified remark up to now, but which has since taken on enormous proportions. Indeed Latto indirectly responded to Nicki Minaj, bragging about not having enough time to celebrate all of his awards and nominations at the various Award ceremonies. And once again, it doesn’t have more to our Barbie, who immediately repliedattacking Latto frontally.

“That Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. She says she stood in line for Pink Friday with her Barbie chain, bangs, pink hair… But today she decides to shut up , rather than defending the one she called her greatest inspiration.”

On the other hand, according to Latto, this isn’t the first time Nicki Minaj has indirectly attacked her on social media. And although she always tried to work things out with her privately, she apparently didn’t get never an answer. To which Nicki responded by saying it was all in her head, and she never talked about herself… in short, difficult to disentangle the true from the false in this whole storywhich reminds us of the one from a few days ago between Cardi B and JT from the City Girls!

This confusion is in any case becoming more and more personalbecause the two artists are now attacking their age or the sales of their latest projects. We hope they will quickly manage to settle their accounts!