Nicki Minaj announces new project with exclusive six-part documentary

Nicki Minaj’s latest Instagram post announces her latest project, which includes a six-part documentary film about the rapper’s personal life and career.

The post, which included a trailer with never-before-seen footage, takes us back to old-school Nicki, aka Onika, rocking bamboo earrings while spitting to a beat.

The award-winning rapper’s audio later appears in the trailer: she says:

“You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper, you just learn it as you go.”

In the exclusive six-part documentary, Minaj acknowledges the patriarchy in the male-dominated world of hip-hop, the obstacles and problems in the music industry.

After being in the hip-hop and entertainment industry for over a decade, the “Moment 4 Life” hitmaker decided to give the world of raw, something special.

In the Instagram post, Minaj said:

“Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve ever seen before and I need it handled with care.

Nicki Minaj also prepared his Barbz for new music.

After recently teasing her new single, “Freaky Girl,” in which she recently dropped her 8/12 release date.