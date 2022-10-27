Nicki Minaj announces the winners of her Super Freaky Girl x Rap Snacks contest

Earlier today, Nicki Minaj announced the lucky winners of her “Super Freaky Girl x Rap Snacks” contest on Instagram.

Nicki Minajin partnership with rap snacks and a stan Instagram account named @celebslovenickiminaj, held a contest for the Barbz to win big. The Grand Prize consists of three boxes of the Queen Radio of the host rap snacks flavors and tickets for Power supply 105.1 Powerful concert in Philadelphia or New York.

Along with Minaj, other artists were to perform at the Powerful concert to understand Kodak Black and Moneybagg Yo.

Earlier today, she shared an Instagram carousel post featuring videos of the fans she picked as the winners. On the last slide, she shared information on how they could trade their prizes which she also posted in her story.

She said:

“Tap @celebslovenickiminaj with your email, full name and a short video to prove it’s you.”

Dionna Diane, one of the selected winners, shared her joy on TikTok. She says:

“Nicky thank you very much. I want to thank everyone who submitted me because I didn’t even ask and you all did so I really appreciate that.

ChefEbby was another winner whose video submission was to do rap snacks flavored chicken wings. In the comments section of her submission, a fan let her know that she had been chosen as the winner, to which she replied, “I just found out 10 minutes ago.”

In May, Nicki Minaj organized another contest on social networks. She announced an opportunity for budding artists to feature on her track “We Go Up.”

Deadline highlighted five rappers we think might have had a chance. Read on to see if any of your favorites make our list.