Nicki Minaj appears to poke a thirsty fan in London, stoking hysteria

Roman’s Revenge

It certainly looks like Nicki Minaj got his hands on a thirsty stan who invaded his personal space amid massive crowds of fans vying for a glimpse of the rap star at last weekend’s Wireless Fest in London.

In the viral video posted to the fan’s TikTok account, Nicki can be seen yelling at fans, her police escort, personal security and anyone else in a stressful saga that has completely spiraled out of control.

You all fucked Nicki there 😂 pic.twitter.com/XV1qhIeooV — ᴘᴄʙᴀʀʙɪᴇ 💖🤎 (@Pcbarbiee) July 11, 2022

The ‘Moment 4 Life’ rapper was in town headlining London’s Wireless Festival with performances by Megan you stallion, city ​​girls, Cardi B, summer walker, Overlookand more.

Local police tried (and mostly failed) to control large crowds who could be seen storming the site and jumping over gates to gain access to the star-studded event.

One of the reasons for Nicki’s high spirits could be her alleged pregnancy which she opened up about on a recent IG Live.

At one point on the show, Nicki was asked if she and hubby Kenneth Petty were expecting another child after sparking loud whispers with her more voluptuous figure during this recent performance of the Essence Festival.

“Am I pregnant? she read as her eyes widened. “Oh I really wanted to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat y’all I’m pregnant. Yeah, I wanted to tell you all, [but] I forgot.”

This big announcement drove the tens of thousands of Barbz on Nicki’s IG Live completely bonkers, immediately flooding her comments section with “congratulations” and “we knew it.”

These responses presumably made Minaj realize what she just said, which is when she clarified things.

“Oh wait,” she said, putting on a serious face. “Did I say it wrong? I am sorry. I think I said it wrong. I wanted to say, ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.’ » “But thank you, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she continued with a laugh. “Oh my God.”

What do you think of what happened? Tell us below and watch more videos of the flip incident.