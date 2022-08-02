Nicki Minaj applauds claims she owes the IRS $173 million

“Every day I learn that you are getting dumber and dumber. That was Nicki Minaj’s message to fans who seem to believe claims from an alleged former aide who has filed several claims against the rapper, including that she owes $173 million in taxes.

On Monday, the Shade Room posted screenshots of someone with the Instagram handle @katemiller_7, whose bio says she’s an executive at Republic Records, Minaj’s label. The photo associated with the account has been identified as that of author Megan Feldman Bettencourt, who appears to have no involvement in the case.

On her now-deleted Instagram account, katemiller_7 posted numerous allegations, including accusations of abuse against Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, the name of Minaj’s son (which the artist has kept secret), and accusations of fraud against Minaj, saying, “I have your tax refunds from 2021. When are we going to tell the Barbz that you owe the IRS $173 million from 2016? Renting houses is always the solution for Minaj Residence.

Katemiller_7 continued about the rapper, whose real name is Onika Maraj-Petty, “I’m Onika’s ex-assistant who she fired and has absolutely no evidence of fraud with her bank account” and “I expose all the files I have to work for her. With the voicemails she sent about many different people. The user claimed to have signed an NDA but said the information she was relaying was not covered by it.

Nicki’s Instagram Live response started teary-eyed, claiming to feel exposed by her so-called assistant spilling her tea. But she quickly changed her tone to one of disdain against the allegations, which also included claims that she had paid for her song “Freaky Girl” and that members of Nicki’s crew were uncomfortable with it. her husband.

Minaj’s husband since 2019, Kenneth Petty, was convicted in 1995 of attempted rape and pleaded guilty in September 2021 to failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Minaj went so far as to suggest there was a coordinated plot against her.

“It’s another fan base,” she said. “They’re going all the way with their plot to bring me down, because they see that all the lies they’ve told so far have never worked… These are the people right now who are paying all the staff to figure out how to end Nicki. I know for a fact of real people who work for labels.

“Everything you hear about me from now on, believe it. Believe that c—. Spin on it, spin on it, suck on it, spit on it. Believe it. ‘Cause I don’t fucking care. »

Newsweek contacted Minaj, the IRS, Republic Records and Bettencourt.