Nicki Minaj Attacks Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ Ex

James Devaney/GC Images James Devaney/GC Images Nicki Minaj, here on the Met Gala red carpet, in May 2022.

PEOPLE-“ Do you realize what kind of clown you have to be to try, as an adult, to break up someone who gets married, moves on, is free and feels good about themselves? “These words are those of Nicki Minaj who, in an episode of her program for Apple, broadcast live this Tuesday, August 16, attacked the ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline.

” Only cowards use the media against a famous person they loved, interbred with, cared for, once cared for, using that person’s fame as a moment of glory “, continued the rapper in this issue of The Queen Radio Show.

The words of the artist reach us ten days after the broadcast in the press of an interview with Kevin Federline, in which he explains that the two children he had with Britney Spears have decided to take their distance of their mother, assuring that the media hype around her ” was hard to watch, harder to live with.

“Seeing my boys go through that was more difficult than anything else. It was hard. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”he then recounted, adding that the nude photos of Britney Spears that she shared on Instagram made him and his sons uncomfortable.

The “cruel tutelage”

Nicki Minaj turned against him. ” Do you think someone is going to feel sorry for you? She loves her children more than life itself, she argued about her colleague, recently released from her guardianship. How dare you encourage that woman’s children to be part of your nonsense. When they look back, they’ll say, ‘Why, why, why did we do this?’ They are children. They don’t know how detrimental it is. »

Like her, several famous personalities have come to the defense of Britney Spears. This is the case of Jennifer Lopez who, in mid-August, encouraged her to ” stay strong via an Instagram story. The current husband of the star, Sam Asghari, had also split a message at the time of the interview with Kevin Federline. “I have nothing against him except that he chose to vilify my wife, did he say. His personality revealed itself through his approval of the cruel guardianship of 13 years. »

See also on The HuffPost : “You saved my life”, Britney Spears thanks the #FreeBritney movement