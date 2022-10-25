Nicki Minaj celebrates the two years of her son… Jean-Jacques Debout balances on Laeticia Hallyday…

FIL DES STARS – All the people news is in “20 Minutes”

Meadow, the daughter of Paul Walker, becomes the face of Tiffany & Co glasses

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is the face of the new campaign of the very chic brand Tiffany & Co. The 25-year-old girl embodies the face of their range of glasses. And what better than a photo on Instagram to announce this new partnership!

The house is also delighted with its recruit. “All eyes are on Meadow Walker. Contemporary, elegant, made in Italy, our new eyeglasses and sunglasses reinvent the Tiffany range of jewelry with aplomb,” the brand posted. Meadow Walker had previously worked for Proenza Schouler.

Jean-Jacques Debout swings on Laeticia Hallyday

Jean-Jacques Debout will publish his autobiography tomorrow, The color of ghostsand he is not tender with Laeticia Hallyday.

“Unfortunately, I stopped seeing Johnny Hallyday regularly from his marriage to Laeticia in 1996. I wondered what he found in this young woman, and sometimes I wondered how he was doing to support her. He told me one day that she was the only woman to take care of him in his life. He no longer believed in the marriages of artists, ”he wrote, as relayed by Télé-Loisirs.

