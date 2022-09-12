Nicki Minaj champions female rappers on Queen Radio; It sounds as social media overlooks an iconic moment

Nicki Minaj recently defended the female rappers she selected for the “Super Freaky Girl Queen Mix.” However, fans on social media only focused on the drama behind it, missing an iconic moment for female rappers in hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj has sent social media into a frenzy after a recent Queen Radio Tea Party episode.

The explosive podcast returned last month after the highly anticipated debut music video for its number one debut record, “Super Freaky Girl.”

During the episode, Nicky didn’t hold back as she spilled hot tea on some of our favorite female rappers, and The Barbz was in for it all.

The ‘We Go Up’ rapper took the time to respond to fans who reacted by adding their two cents – calling out female rappers who never showed gratitude or support but felt entitled to be part of the Queen Mix.” Super Freaky Girl”.

Despite all the Queen Radio drama, Nicki Minaj made it clear that it wasn’t personal for those who were upset that they weren’t chosen to be on the remix, but were disappointed that such an iconic moment was overlooked.

A Twitter user wrote:

“One of the main points I hear from Nicki Minaj Queen Radio Tea Party is that she’s not upset about all these female rappers hating on her. She’s upset that they went out of their way to try and stop the OTHER #QueenMix female rappers from having a happy, ICONIC time.

pseudoI answered:

“To correct. I was very clear. But it won’t be displayed anywhere.

The “Super Freaky Girl” remix featured female rappers: JT, BIA, Katie has bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch.

