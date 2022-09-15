Nicki Minaj channels Barbie as she poses in a sexy pink outfit and boots

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

If there is one thing Nicki Minaj likes to do is channel Barbie and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 39-year-old looked stunning in a skintight pink tube top with matching biker shorts and pink metallic knee-length boots and accessories.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

In the video, Nicki had her mid-length, half-up, half-down black hair in waves while the center of her bun had a huge hairy pink hair tie. Nicki wowed the camera before leaning in saying, “I dropped something” and winking at the camera. She completed her look with a huge gold and diamond necklace and a pair of pointed toe metallic pink leather heeled boots.

This certainly isn’t the first time Nick has channeled Barbie, in fact, she does it quite often. Last week, she posed in a life-size pink Barbie box that said, Nick James, in the corner as she wore a sexy black and red ensemble. She donned a cropped red leather moto jacket with a black satin corset underneath and high-waisted black underwear.

The rapper styled her outfit with a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, dark red patent leather knee high boots, red cat eye sunglasses and a voluminous curly hairstyle with bangs down the front.

Nicki always wears some sort of sexy outfit and last week she wore an incredibly plunging denim top that was cut out at the chest. The halter top showed off major cleavage while her waist was cinched and flared in a peplum. She styled the revealing top with lightly faded high-rise jeans, black peep-toe platform pumps, diamond drop earrings and a diamond necklace that read “MAMA.”